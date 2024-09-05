Republican presidential candidate Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally in Conway, S.C., Feb. 10, 2024. Trump plans to fundraise in Salt Lake City next week, after two previous Utah fundraisers were canceled over the summer.

Former President Donald Trump plans to fundraise in Salt Lake City next week, after two previous Utah fundraisers were canceled over the summer.

According to an invitation obtained by the Deseret News, the Trump event will be held on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 14.

Instead of hosting the event in Park City, as the previous fundraisers were planned, the fundraiser will be at an undisclosed location in Salt Lake City.

“Details on the exact location will be provided as we get closer to the date,” Taylor Binkley, a regional finance director for the Republican National Committee, wrote in an email to attendees obtained by the Deseret News.

The event comes as Trump, less than two months until Election Day, faces a financial disadvantage against Vice President Kamala Harris. Since taking over as the Democratic nominee, Harris has enjoyed record-breaking fundraising levels, including a $300 million windfall in August, NBC News reported. The Trump campaign raised $130 million in August.

The Utah fundraiser was originally scheduled for June 27, but plans were scrapped after the CNN presidential debate was set for the same evening. Organizers later scheduled the event for Aug. 29, but the event was postponed due to a “conflict in the president’s schedule,” an organizer said.

Trump appeared at a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin — alongside former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — that evening.

To get inside Trump’s Utah fundraiser, attendees must donate $3,300 or raise $10,000 for the Trump campaign, according to the invitation. Other entry levels include “VIP attendee” for $10,000; a photo with Trump for $35,000; “co-host” for $150,000; or “host committee” for $500,000 per person.