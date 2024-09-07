Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives, with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to vote at the Teton County Library during the Republican primary election Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Dick Cheney, the former vice president during the George W. Bush administration and lifelong Republican, announced he plans to vote for current Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

His daughter, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, endorsed Harris for president on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

The former representative served as the vice chairwoman of a committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. Her father has also publicly shown opposition to Trump.

“He can never be trusted with power again,” he said in a statement released Friday. “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The highest-profile Republican to actively support Harris

According to The Washington Post, Cheney is now “the highest-profile Republican to actively support Harris.”

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in his statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.”

In response to the endorsement, Harris’ Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said, “The Vice President is proud to have the support of Vice President Cheney, and deeply respects his courage to put country over party,” per Politico.

Liz Cheney recently spoke onstage at an event in Austin, Texas, and said, “If you think about the moment we’re in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes — and he said publicly — there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is,” per Axios.

Trump responded to the endorsement by calling Dick Cheney an “irrelevant RINO” or “Republican in name only,” The Hill reported.

“Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races!” the former president wrote in a post on Truth Social.