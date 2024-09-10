Then-Democratic vice presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential debate against then-Vice President Mike Pence at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Harris and Trump meet tonight in Philadelphia for the first (or second?) presidential debate. It's expected to draw huge viewership: "It's almost certainly going to be the most-viewed single event this year, other than the Super Bowl," one expert told me. Here, I break down what Donald Trump and Kamala Harris each need to do to win.

Not only did Liz Cheney endorse Harris, but her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, did, too. At present, Trump enjoys support from not a single living former Republican presidential or vice presidential nominee: Mike Pence, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, George W. Bush and Cheney have all said they will not vote for Trump or have not endorsed him.

Is the Harris honeymoon over? Her polling uptick — aided by a post-convention bump — seems to have plateaued, according to the latest NYT/Siena poll. Her biggest hurdle? A majority of voters think her presidency would be "much of the same" as the current Biden administration — even as Biden faces low favorability and widespread pessimism on the economy.

The big idea

I rewatched Kamala Harris’ last debate so you don’t have to

When Harris and Trump take the stage tonight, most Americans know what to expect from Trump. It’s his seventh presidential debate — his second this cycle, plus two in 2020 and three in 2016.

Harris, however, is more of a wild card. She’s participated in her fair share of debates — against state attorney general candidates in California, in her run for the U.S. Senate, in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary — but she has never participated in a presidential general election debate. The closest she’s come is a 2020 vice presidential debate against Mike Pence in Salt Lake City.

I rewatched that debate yesterday, so you don’t have to. Here’s what I learned.

The event was an unusual affair: due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the two candidates’ podiums were spaced far away and divided by plexiglass barriers, and the limited audience members all wore face masks. There were questions about whether the debate would even happen, but the University of Utah — which played host — worked to make accommodations. “It was certainly a pandemic-informed setup,” Aaron Kall, the director of debate at the University of Michigan, told me. (Kall attended in person in 2020.)

Upon rewatching the footage, though, much of that is hardly noticeable. The debate was largely respectful, especially when compared to the Biden-Trump debate weeks earlier. Pence, true to form, was on message and unflappable; Harris, a former prosecutor, showed her talent in litigating the Trump-Pence administration’s record on COVID-19. Harris looked every bit the part of a former attorney general.

In the annals of social media, the most memorable moment of the evening — thanks to the proliferation of post-mortem memes — was the fly on Pence’s head. But the most impressive moment, upon rewatching, is what happened long before that moment, and again shortly after. Harris was midway through a response when Pence interrupted her. “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” she said, forcefully. Later, Pence again attempted to rebut her mid-sentence: “Mr. Vice President,” she repeated, “I’m speaking.” The interaction occurred once again later in the debate, after the fly incident.

It was a forceful and effective way to command the debate, after the moderator, USA Today’s Susan Page, seemed to struggle to keep both participants in line. “I thought Kamala had more control of the debate than Susan Page did,” Scott Howell, the former Utah Senate minority leader who hosted Harris in Salt Lake City, told me. (Page admitted as much this week: Harris tactic caused Pence to “finally” stop “speaking out of turn,” she wrote. “It’s just possible she was more successful than I was in enforcing that rule.”)

Harris’ performance was not blemish-free, however. She largely dismissed several questions Page asked, including a query about whether Harris had discussed “safeguards or procedures” regarding “presidential disability” with Biden. When asked if she would take the COVID-19 vaccine if it were approved, she said she would if Dr. Anthony Fauci told her to, but not if Trump said to — causing Pence to call out her hypocrisy after she’d accused him of politicizing the pandemic.

In the end, it was a successful outing for Harris: most viewers said Harris won the debate, and her favorability ratings ticked up afterward, per Ipsos. When viewers were surveyed before and after watching the debate, they largely seemed to view Harris as more trustworthy, smart, likable and competent afterward, according to research by Ben Warner, director of the University of Missouri’s Political Communication Institute. “She would love to have another performance like she had in 2020,” Warner said.

Will she? Her strongest moments in that 2020 debate — cutting of Pence’s interruptions — won’t be replicated, as the Harris campaign lost a backstage battle to keep Harris’ and Trump’s microphones unmuted throughout the duration of the debate.

But Harris will have one thing she didn’t get in Salt Lake City: a morning coffee. In Salt Lake City, Harris lodged in an upscale City Creek condo. Her first morning there, Howell, the Utah Democrat who arranged her lodgings, got a call. “There’s no coffee machine here,” Harris’ team said. “Can we go buy one?”

Poll pulse

Earlier in the summer, much was made of Trump’s growing support among Black voters. That momentum seems to have been stifled by Harris’ entry into the race: according to a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll , more Black Americans say they will vote than earlier this year — and 82% say they’ll back Harris.

, more Black Americans say they will vote than earlier this year — and 82% say they’ll back Harris. A new New York Times/Siena College poll provides important context to tonight’s debate: 28% of likely voters say they need to know more about Harris, while only 9% say the same of Trump.

