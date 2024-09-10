SEC Nation host Tim Tebow talks to his co-hosts during the SEC Nation broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Tebow, joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, introduced the Renewed Hope Act of 2024 on the Capitol lawn.

On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, introduced the Renewed Hope Act of 2024 on the Capitol lawn.

Tebow said he was joining the fight against “one of the worst evils in the world” with Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Reps. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to announce the bill, which aims to combat online child abuse, per Fox News.

According to lawmakers, the Renewed Hope Act seeks to strengthen the efforts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations by providing additional resources at the forefront of the fight.

Cornyn said the bill would give government agencies better resources to help vulnerable victims.

“No child should be the subject of online sexual exploitation and abuse,” Cornyn said. “Today, we’re here to introduce the Renewed Hope Act, which would enhance the government’s capacity to identify, rescue and protect kids and bring perpetrators to justice. This bill would equip Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations with greater resources and more training, and new and advanced victim identification methods.”

The goal is to utilize advanced victim identification methods and provide training for law enforcement personnel to enhance the protection of children. The mission of the Renewed Hope Act is to rescue children while ensuring that online predators are brought to justice.

During the news conference Tebow said, “This isn’t about policies or politics — it’s about people. It’s about people, every single one of those boys and girls. It is about how we can possibly get to as many of those boys and girls as possible.”

Tebow has been an advocate for protecting children since 2010 through his foundation. The foundation’s mission is: “The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. We strive to fight for the Most Vulnerable People in the world — the MVP — through our work in our four main focus areas: Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation, Orphan Care and Prevention, Profound Medical Needs, and Special Needs Ministry.”

Fox News reported that Cornyn said this bill wasn’t only for large social media platforms but also for encrypted websites.

Wasserman Schultz added, “This bill is about making sure we have enough investigators on the front lines to find the digital footprint of where these photographs are being traded and moved around the dark web and find the digital footprint so that the law enforcement officers can go and rescue that child who’s in the midst of violent sexual abuse.”

The human trafficking industry is a $150 billion per year business, according to the State Department’s 2022 report.

Tebow described it has “one of the worst evils in the world.”

The Guardian reported that more than 300 million children are victims of online abuse and sexual exploitation each year.

According to Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center, over 50% of victims of online sexual exploitation are between ages 12-15.

Fox News reported that Tebow brought the fight against child online exploitation and pornography to the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year.

“I love what this bill is called, Renewed Hope Act of 2024,” Tim Tebow said. “And I love what ‘renewed’ means — to give someone the ability to flourish once more.”