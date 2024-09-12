Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared victory in Tuesday’s debate, and ruled out the possibility of another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald Trump will not participate in another presidential debate, he announced Thursday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared victory in Tuesday’s debate, and ruled out the possibility of another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” Trump wrote. “Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.”

In all caps, Trump added, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

A majority of voters thought Harris outperformed Trump in Tuesday’s debate, according to polls by Reuters and CNN.

The Trump campaign initially agreed to two debates with the Biden campaign. Those agreements were initially spurned by Trump after Biden dropped out: “I agreed to debate with Joe Biden,” Trump said, not Harris. Trump’s team later said they wouldn’t agree to debate Harris until she formally became the nominee, in case Democrats were “holding out for someone ‘better.’”

Last month, the Harris campaign reached an agreement with Trump for an ABC-hosted debate in Philadelphia, which occurred on Tuesday.

Harris appeared at a rally in North Carolina Thursday afternoon, moments after Trump’s post, where she called for another debate.

“I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate,” she said.