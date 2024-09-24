Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

The job of governor can be a heavy lift. On Monday night, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox took a break as donors lifted him up over their heads for 10 seconds of crowd-surfing during a private Killers concert.

Cox, who is running for reelection this November, is seen in a social media clip being bounced up and down by fellow black-tie-wearing attendees with arms outstretched, and a bewildered smile, as he attempts to sing along to “Mr. Brightside.”

While the event was a fundraiser for Cox, the crowd — Cox included — were clearly there for the man on stage, Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, who grew up in Nephi, just 35 miles west of Cox’s native Fairview.

Cox is a well-known Killers fan, giving frequent nods to their music, and recording a video in 2018 with his cover band playing the Killers hit “Read my mind.” Cox played bass wearing a black Killers shirt.

Governor’s gala

Flowers was the entertainment for the 2024 governor’s gala, an annual fundraising event to support Utah’s incumbent governor. Former headliners for the event include country star Brad Paisley in 2023 and comedian Nate Bargatze in 2021.

“This is an annual event that dates back through many gubernatorial administrations. It is a fundraiser for the governor’s campaign,” said Cox campaign spokesman Matt Lusty.

Sponsorship levels for the event ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, with individual tickets costing $650 per individual or $1,000 per couple. The funds raised that were not spent on the entertainment went directly to the governor’s campaign chest.

Over two decades ago, the Deseret News reported the entry fee for former Gov. Mike Leavitt’s 2002 gala was $200 each with $1,500 corporate sponsorship. That night the entertainment was Christopher Cross of “Sailing” fame. The money raised was funneled into Leavitt’s two political action committees.

This year’s event was held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, unlike previous years which took place at the Grand America Hotel. Attendees included members of the governor’s staff, state lawmakers, lobbyists and business leaders.

Fundraising in Utah’s gubernatorial race

As of the last reporting deadline before June’s primary election, Cox had raised more than $2 million and spent nearly $1.5 million, with over $645,500 left on hand.

Cox’s Democratic opponent, former state House minority leader, Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, had raised nearly $175,500, spent over $120,500 and had $55,000 left over.

Cox’s failed primary challenger, state Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, who later launched a write-in campaign for governor, raised over $1.2 million, during that same period, spending over $860,000, with more than $356,000 remaining.

Neither of the three candidates could fundraise during the 45-day legislative session from Jan. 16 to March 1. Cox and King will appear with other third-party candidates on general election ballots which will be sent out in mid-October.