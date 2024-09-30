Jeff Flake, U.S. ambassador to Türkiye, speaks at Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Jeff Flake, the former U.S. Senator from Arizona and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday morning.

Flake — a Republican who served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and one in the U.S. Senate — described himself as a “conservative Republican,” but said endorsing the Democratic candidate was a matter of “putting country over party.”

“I believe that we don’t have to agree on every issue or policy, but that we should use the political process created by our Founders to debate and to persuade, not to disparage or to demonize,” Flake said in a video posted to X.

Flake served for over two years as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, a post he concluded on September 1. He represented the U.S. there during a number of major incidents in the region: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the expansion of NATO and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Flake returned to the U.S. this month, where he plans to be a guest lecturer at Brigham Young University and Arizona State University, Punchbowl News reported. Flake is registered to vote in Utah.

In May, he told the Deseret News his time abroad “reinforced” the idea that America needs allies abroad. “We need alliances. We need friendships,” he said.

Flake’s time in Turkey also taught him the importance of a U.S. president that will strengthen those allies, he said in his video Sunday.

“Having spent the past three years overseas as a United States ambassador, I have seen up close that we have very real enemies abroad,” Flake said. “We also have vital and indispensable allies. I want to support a presidential candidate who understands and appreciates the difference.”

During an interview on ABC Sunday, Flake noted that former president Donald Trump’s position on Ukraine is a key reason Flake would not support him.

“It was really stark watching the debate the other day and hearing the former president not be able to even cheer for Ukraine,” said Flake. “That’s a big issue for me.”

Flake served in the U.S. Senate with Harris and in the U.S. House with Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president. Both have “fine character” and a “love of country,” Flake said.

In 2016, Flake refused to endorse Trump, the GOP nominee. In 2020, Flake endorsed Biden. In choosing a president, Flake said it is essential to choose someone who “respects the wills of the voters and would never attempt to use the powers of the presidency to overturn an election after having been turned down by the voters.”

When asked on Sunday on ABC News if his endorsement would help sway Latter-day Saint voters in Arizona — a demographic both Harris and Trump have targeted in recent weeks — Flake demurred. “I can only speak for myself and where I am,” he said.

“After all, in times like these, there is nothing more conservative than putting country over party,” Flake said.

Flake joins the ranks of other high-profile Republicans who have endorsed Harris, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming.