President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel later this week to the areas impacted by the historically large Hurricane Helene, which overwhelmed the Southeast and Gulf Coast states.

“I’m committed to traveling to impacted areas as soon as possible, but I’ve been told that it’d be disruptive if I did it right now,” Biden said in a briefing at the White House.

Around 120 people have died across six states and several hundred people are still unaccounted for.

Biden said he expects to ask Congress to come back from recess for a special session to approve supplemental emergency funding. Lawmakers weren’t scheduled to be back until after the November election. Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell was on the ground in Florida and Georgia over the weekend before visiting North Carolina on Monday, per reports.

“We’re hearing significant infrastructure damage to water systems, communication, roads, critical transportation routes, as well as several homes that have been just destroyed by this,” Criswell said in an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Other states dealing with the impacts are South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Historically, presidents have faced scrutiny over their response to major disasters. A visit to the area is almost mandatory, as is a show of empathy and strength.

The response presents a stark difference between Biden’s response to Hurricane Helene, which was prompt and heartfelt, and the deadly fires in Maui, Hawaii, in August last year. At the time, the president failed to address the country directly and immediately, even saying “no comment” on one occasion, when the death toll had already reached 100 people.

With roughly two months left until the 2024 presidential election, here’s how the two candidates are responding to the widespread natural disaster, even as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

What did Kamala Harris say about Hurricane Helene?

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have changed their campaign plans to travel to the states affected by Helene, according to reporters following the candidates.

At recent rallies, Harris has taken a moment to speak about Hurricane Helene and promised continued support from the Biden-Harris administration by rebuilding the affected towns and cities.

“President Biden and I, of course, will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Harris said in her remarks at Douglas, Arizona, on Friday. She added that at least 1,500 federal personnel have been deployed to affected areas while the authorities are working to restore power and provide food, water and generators.

In a social media post, Harris said she spoke to Criswell and received updates on the hurricane.

“We also discussed our administration’s continued actions to support emergency response and recovery,” she said, adding she also spoke with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about “the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.”

As CNN reported, at least 36 people are dead in North Carolina. About 600 people have been reported missing, but officials have reassured communities that restored cellphone reception and internet access. The state has also experienced relentless flooding that has made roads unusable.

Harris cut short her campaigning on the West Coast and traveled to Washington, D.C., on Monday to get briefed on the hurricane’s impact. Although she said she plans to visit the states affected, it’s unclear when that would be.

What did Trump say about Hurricane Helene?

On Monday, Trump made his way to Valdosta, Georgia, a pivotal swing state in the upcoming election. After arriving in Georgia, he criticized Harris for “not being responsive,” adding, “She’s out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” as C-SPAN reported.

“Our country is in the final weeks of a hard fought national election, but in a time like this, when a crisis hits, when our fellow citizens cry out in need, none of that matters,” Trump said in his brief remarks. “We’re not talking about politics.”

Trump also offered assistance to those who required it and promised solidarity.

“We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water,” he said. “We’re here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene.” The former president also said he spoke with billionaire Elon Musk to provide Starlink, his internet service, to the communities that need it right now, saying, “Elon always comes through.”