Members of the press wait to bring in equipment a day ahead of a CBS News vice presidential debate between Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in New York., Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

The debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz will stream tonight starting at 7 p.m. MT on CBS News. Watch here:

This will be the first and only debate between the two vice presidential candidates, and could be the final debate between the Harris and Trump teams before the election.

The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is a dead heat in most national polls, as well as in the swing states they will need to capture to win in November.

Both Walz and Vance have faced troubling news stories since entering the race — with Vance facing criticism over comments he made about “childless cat ladies” when he was speaking about the low birth rate, and Walz facing criticism over exaggerations and untruths about his military record and a DUI arrest.

The debate is being hosted by CBS News, with moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. The issues likely to feature prominently include the expanding conflict in the Middle East, after Iran launched almost 200 ballistic missiles at Israel Tuesday morning, and the economic issues that have troubled families over the past few years. The moderators are also likely to ask about the candidates’ positions on abortion.

This article will be updated.