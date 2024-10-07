Young people view a video at an exhibition marking one year since the Hamas attacks in Israel at the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

Utah’s House and Senate delegations reaffirmed their support for Israel’s war against Iran-backed terrorist organizations in a joint statement on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre on Monday.

The six congressional lawmakers condemned Hamas for its brutal attack that killed about 1,200 Israeli citizens, including women, children and elderly individuals, many of whom were tortured by Gaza militants before they were murdered.

Utah’s two senators and four representatives, all Republicans, also called for the return of the hostages still being kept by Hamas in Gaza. Of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, it is believed that 97 remain in Gaza, including four American citizens as well as the bodies of 33 confirmed dead by the Israel Defense Forces.

What did the Utah congressional delegation say about Oct. 7?

Sen. Mike Lee called for Utahns to pray for Israel, for peace and for the “ultimate defeat of those who harm the innocent” in a statement posted on X.

“Many within the terrorist leadership of Hamas and their Hezbollah allies have since been killed and scattered, but the poisonous hatred which drove the October 7th attacks still infects our world — from the Middle East, (to) our own college campuses in America,” Lee said.

Over the last three months, Israel has reportedly killed Hamas’ top political leader in a bombing in Iran’s capital, the leader of the Hamas government in Gaza, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, and the longtime leader of Hezbollah, an Iran-funded terrorist organization considered the most powerful non-state group in the Middle East.

Following the Oct. 7 massacre and ensuing conflicts, thousands of university students were arrested during demonstrations on college campuses to protest Israel’s reaction to the attacks and in support of Palestinian statehood. Protests have also at times featured antisemitic themes and support for anti-Israel terrorist organizations.

On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney reiterated his support for Israel in a statement and said he was praying “for an end to the rampant antisemitism we are witnessing in our own country and across the world. Hamas’ reign of terror must end.”

In a combined statement with Lee and Romney, Utah Reps. Blake Moore, Celeste Maloy, John Curtis and Burgess Owens, condemned Hamas, called for a return of hostages and decried the “scourge of antisemitism in our world.”

Maloy, Curtis, Lee and Romney have visited Israel since the attacks, including meetings with families of American hostages.

“We call for Hamas to immediately return all remaining hostages to their families with immediate effect,” said the joint statement, signed by members of the Utah congressional delegation.

The lawmakers recognized Israel as one of the most important regional allies to the United States. The attacks on Oct. 7 represents the danger posed by Iran’s influence in the Middle East, the statement said.

“We declare that the true intentions of the authoritarian regime in Iran are to destroy the state of Israel and sow chaos in the region through an extensive proxy network,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, Curtis also emphasized dismantling “Iran’s terror network and its proxies.”

Over the past 12 months, Israel has waged an aggressive military campaign across the Gaza Strip, a densely populated area of over 2 million residents. The Gaza Ministry of Health, which operates under Hamas, reports that tens of thousands of people have been killed by Israeli attacks. Israel’s military has carried out extensive bombings of residential areas, saying that Hamas militants constructed bases under apartment buildings, hospitals and schools.

What did Utah leaders say?

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement on Monday honoring the “innocent lives lost and the families forever changed” because of the Oct. 7 attack.

“We also remember the resilience of the Israeli people. In the face of terror, Israel stood strong,” Cox said. “We reaffirm Utah’s unwavering support for Israel and its fight against terrorism. We stand with our Jewish community in Utah, holding dear the values of freedom, safety and peace.”

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams also issued a statement reflecting on the anniversary of Oct. 7. In June, Adams scheduled a private screening for state lawmakers and local Jewish leaders to view raw footage from the attack.

“October 7th remains frozen in time as families still await the return of loved ones held hostage for 365 agonizing days while others mourn those killed in captivity,” Adams said. “Our message is simple: We have not forgotten you.”