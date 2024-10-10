A young woman carries a dog and supplies into Gibbs High School, a government storm shelter where 1,700 people had already sought shelter by late morning, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in St. Petersburg, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

After Florida Highway Patrol Troopers rescued a dog tied to a pole near the highway, Governor Ron DeSantis had a message for those who leave their dog behind in an oncoming storm.

“It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm,” said DeSantis on social media. “FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.”

As the hurricane has moved toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, it became a Category 3 hurricane, according to The Associated Press. Anticipating damage from the storm, millions were ordered to evacuate.

Leading up to Hurricane Milton hitting the Florida coast, two organizations Wings of Rescue and Best friends Animal Society are moving dogs and other pets out of harm’s way, according to ABC News affiliate WCVB 5.

A Boston-based shelter said it would take some of the dogs in.

“I believe these are dogs that are already in the care of shelters so that it makes room for them to be able to take in animals that are displaced by the storm,” Erin Doyle of the Animal Rescue League told the new organization.

The Lee County Animal Shelter located in Fort Myers, an evacuation zone, had posted pleas on social media, asking for people to foster dogs and cats during the storm, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

At least five shelter employees took home cats, kittens and dogs to foster them. By Tuesday, 85 dogs, cats and bunnies were taken home by local rescue groups and residents, the Florida outlet reported.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management encourages resident to make a pet plan in times of emergency.

“If you evacuate your home, DO NOT LEAVE YOUR PETS OR ANIMALS BEHIND. It is unlikely for pets or larger animals to survive of their own,” says the website. “If by some chance they do, you may not be able to find them when you return.”

The website encourages people to find a safe place for them and their pets by checking to see if a hotel or motel has a pet friendly policy. If that is not an option, the website says to find friends or family or boarding facilities or shelters who could help look after the pets and keep them safe.