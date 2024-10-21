This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.

With the election in two weeks, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris each boast schedules full of appearances in the final stretch of the campaign.

Ahead of the pivotal week, Trump visited a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, going behind the counter to don an apron and drop fries into the fryer, per The New York Times.

According to Newsweek, Harris started out the week by receiving an endorsement from former President Gerald Ford’s daughter Susan Ford Bales.

Here’s a look into where the two presidential candidates will be for the rest of the week.

Where is Trump this week?

According to Deadline, Trump is spending Monday in North Carolina, visiting hurricane relief workers, holding a rally in Greenville and appearing at a religion-focused event in Concord.

Trump taped an interview in a barbershop in the Bronx, taking questions from Fox News host Lawrence Jones along with men in the shop. The interview aired on Monday.

On Tuesday, Trump will continue his campaigning in North Carolina with a rally in Greensboro, per Deadline.

According to Trump’s campaign website, on Wednesday he will be a part of a Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall event in Zebulun, Georgia. Later that day, he will hold a rally in Duluth, Georgia, with Turning Point PAC.

On Thursday, the former president is heading west for a United for Change rally in Las Vegas with Turning Point.

Back on the East Coast at the end of the week, Trump will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, per Deadline.

Where is Harris this week?

On Monday, Harris is making appearances in three “blue wall” states accompanied by former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

The two are making stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump won these states in 2016 but lost them in 2020, per The Washington Post.

Harris will sit down for a one-on-one interview with Hallie Jackson on Tuesday for NBC Nightly News, per Deadline.

On Wednesday, Harris is participating in a presidential town hall with CNN. The event will be moderated by Anderson Cooper.

Harris will be joining former President Barack Obama for a campaign event in Georgia on Thursday.

Obama will also be headlining a fundraiser for Harris in Chicago on Monday and he will hold a rally for Harris in Detroit on Tuesday.

The vice president will also be meeting up with former first lady Michelle Obama for a campaign event in Michigan on Saturday, per Deadline.

Harris is not scheduled to campaign with President Biden before the election

According to NBC News, there are no plans for President Joe Biden to join Harris on the campaign trail before Election Day.

Biden will be working to leverage some of his longtime political relationships in favor of Harris.

His official schedule for the last week before the election has not yet been finalized, per NBC News. A White House official said the most important thing Biden can do for the campaign is doing his job as president.

The news that Biden is not scheduled to appear with Harris comes after the vice president has made an emphasis on separating herself from the current president.

In an interview with Fox News, Harris said, “Let me be very clear: My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.”