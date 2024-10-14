Vegetation stands in the foreground of the Pennsylvania Capitol on Dec. 16, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will attend campaign events this week in Pennsylvania.

With just 22 days until Election Day, both presidential candidates have multiple rallies and other events planned this week as their campaigns enter the final stretch. On Monday, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will start the week in Pennsylvania.

Harris will be attending a rally in Erie County while Trump is visiting a town hall in Oaks, per Newsweek.

Trump and Harris will also be visiting states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia this week, with multiple town halls and campaign events planned. Harris will also be doing an interview with Fox News.

Why are Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes, making it the largest swing state in the country, per Newsweek.

The state acted as a tipping point for the 2020 election when Pennsylvania’s electoral votes contributed to the 270 electoral votes President Joe Biden needed.

The Trump-Vance campaign is focusing on Pennsylvania with a goal of reclaiming the state’s votes, while Harris is playing defense in the swing state.

She is working to maintain the small lead in the polls she has held in the state since taking over as the Democratic candidate, according to Newsweek.

Keeping Pennsylvania blue would be a big challenge to overcome for Trump. In order to win the election, he needs to win at least one Rust Belt state.

The Trump-Vance campaign schedule this week

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Santander Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Reading, Pa. | Alex Brandon

According to Newsweek, after the Pennsylvania town hall on Monday, Trump is heading to a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Trump is set to participate in a Fox News Town Hall on Tuesday, addressing an audience of only women in Cumming, Georgia, per The Hill.

The town hall will focus on women’s issues and will air on Wednesday. Harris is scheduled to take part in a similar town hall with Fox News on Oct. 23.

According to CNN, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, will be traveling Monday, visiting Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.

He will also make appearances at two rallies on Wednesday, one in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the other in Wilmington, North Carolina, per Newsweek.

The Harris-Walz campaign schedule this week

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. | Jacquelyn Martin

On Tuesday, Harris will be joining radio host Charlamagne tha God for a town hall-style event in Detroit hosted by the radio program “The Breakfast Club,” per The New York Times.

After the radio town hall, Harris will return to Pennsylvania for a campaign event on Wednesday, according to USA Today.

On Thursday, the vice president will be visiting three locations in Wisconsin; Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay.

Also on Wednesday, Harris will be sitting down for her first interview with Fox News, per CNN. She will sit down with anchor Bret Baier in Pennsylvania and the interview will air at 6 p.m. EDT during “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Harris is will be back in Michigan Friday and is scheduled to hold campaign events in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Oakland County, per USA Today.

On Saturday, she will return to Detroit on the first day of early voting in the city.

While Harris is in Pennsylvania on Monday, her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, will be visiting Eau Claire and Green Bay in Wisconsin, according to Newsweek.

Walz has two rallies in Pennsylvania scheduled for Tuesday in Volant and in Pittsburgh.

According to CNN, the Harris campaign launched six news-targeted TV ads on Monday, four for Pennsylvania and Michigan and two for Nevada and Arizona.