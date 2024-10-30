Former Utah Jazz great John Stockton answers a question as he and Jazz owner Gail Miller and former Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan attend a press conference as the 1997 Western Conference champions reunite on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Stockton announced his support for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

This week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that Donald Trump has promised him “control” over the federal government’s public health agencies, should Trump win the election — though the Trump campaign said those discussions hadn’t happened yet.

On Wednesday, one of Kennedy’s highest-profile endorsers expressed support for the idea — but stopped short of publicly endorsing Trump.

John Stockton, a 10-time NBA All-Star with the Utah Jazz, was among the celebrity athletes who endorsed Kennedy’s independent campaign for president. In a statement provided to the Deseret News, Stockton expressed excitement about the possibility of Kennedy — who suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump — serving in the Trump administration.

“I am confident he will fiercely defend our freedoms and the Constitution with every ounce of his strength,” Stockton said of Kennedy. “I hope he gets the opportunity to do so. If that opportunity comes through Donald Trump, it would be incredibly exciting.”

But in an interview, Stockton said he would not make a public endorsement in the presidential race, and he would not reveal who he will vote for.

Stockton said he was “certainly disappointed” when Kennedy suspended his campaign for president, as he still believes Kennedy “is the right person for the job.”

“However, I trust Robert’s judgment and know that his decisions are thoughtful and well-considered,” Stockton added.

Stockton and Kennedy share a mutual interest in public health and a skepticism of vaccinations. The two first connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, and both expressed public criticism of government-led health restrictions. Kennedy encouraged Stockton to speak out about his opinions and to run for governor of Washington.

Kennedy is a member of Trump’s transition team, where he is helping to determine who will staff a potential Trump administration. Kennedy hopes that he will be rewarded for his work with a position in the Trump White House should Trump win, Reuters reports.

Trump, for his part, seems open to the idea. Trump has repeatedly said he would allow Kennedy to play a large role in the administration’s agricultural and health policy work. On Monday, Kennedy specifically claimed Trump has “promised” him control of the the Department of Health & Human Services and the Department of Agriculture.

During Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump said having Kennedy’s endorsement is “such a great honor.”

“I’m going to let him go wild on health,” Trump said. “I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

Some in Trump’s circle question whether Kennedy could make it through the Senate confirmation process, Semafor reported Tuesday. A controversial anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy believes that there is no vaccine that is “safe and effective.” In May, The New York Times reported that a parasite had eaten a “portion” of his brain, Kennedy claimed in a 2012 deposition.

Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign in August after struggling to gain ballot access in several states across the country. Utah was the first state where he got on the ballot.