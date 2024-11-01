Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris hugs President Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.

As Election Day approaches, President Joe Biden’s involvement in campaigning for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have diminished, even as he continues to reach out to union voters in Pennsylvania on her behalf.

According to CNN, several recent actions from Biden have created complications for Harris’ campaign.

This includes a remark Biden made while criticizing former President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden event, where a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” Biden followed up by referring to Trump supporters as “garbage,” sparking backlash that overshadowed any support he intended for Harris.

The president has since retracted his comments, saying that he misspoke — a mistake he has been often noted for making throughout his term.

As a result, Biden’s presence on the campaign trail appears to be limited during this crucial final stretch.

“We’re in ‘Do No Harm’ mode,” an official involved in the campaign noted to CNN.

Harris distances herself from Biden

With Biden’s popularity continuing to languish, Harris is trying to to establish her own path.

NBC News reported a recent poll indicating that only 25% of voters feel Biden’s presidency has positively impacted them and their families, compared to 45% who feel otherwise. In contrast, 43% of voters viewed Trump’s time in office favorably, while 31% did not.

“Let me be very clear: My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” Harris told Fox News in a recent interview.

How is Biden boosting support for the Democratic nominee?

While casting his ballot on Monday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden defended his reduced role in Harris’ campaign, citing his presidential duties.

“Well, I’ve done a lot of surrogacy,” Biden told Politico, “but the fact of the matter is I’ve always had to be president at the same time.”

Biden’s recent tasks have included a speech in Baltimore promoting an infrastructure bill and a stop in Philadelphia to show support for union workers.

According to The Associated Press, the proposed bill Biden announced in Baltimore would allocate $3 billion to expand climate-friendly equipment and infrastructure across U.S. ports, aiming to support around 40,000 union jobs.

On Friday, Biden will address a crowd in Philadelphia, highlighting his track record of supporting unions.

This will be his first extended public speech since the recent criticism over his remarks about Trump supporters — and it may also be his last major appearance before the election, per Politico.

Biden is also set to visit his birthplace, Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for what will likely be a smaller event.