The election polls will close Tuesday after Americans have decided who they want to represent them in local, state and federal offices. The Deseret News will keep readers updated about what’s happening with the tight presidential race, control of U.S. Senate and House as well as Utah elections.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Utah.

This year’s coverage by the Deseret News will include on-the-ground reporting, live blogging and interactive maps showing updated results as The Associated Press calls races across the nation. Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks and editor Sarah Weaver, in conjunction with other senior editors, will decide when the Deseret News publishes articles saying elections have been called in those races.

You’ll be able to find important stories about national and statewide election results on the homepage, but there are some other interactive pages you can visit to dive deeper.

National election coverage

On election night, the Deseret News online homepage will display a bar across the top of the page showing how many Electoral College votes former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have locked down as states are called for either candidate.

Our presidential elections reporter Samuel Benson will be at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where the Harris campaign is holding its election night party. Deseret News reporter Dennis Romboy will be in Florida where the Trump campaign is holding its party at Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Benson and Romboy will report from location about the mood of each campaign party as the night progresses.

On a page dedicated for national election results, you’ll see three maps: one map for the U.S. presidential election and a map each for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

The U.S. presidential election map will update as states are called. If you hover over a state, you’ll be able to see information like the number of votes counted and the percentage total. A bar showing Electoral College votes will also be visible above this map.

The U.S. Senate and U.S. House maps will be similar — showing which way the results in the states are going. Each of these maps will also have a bar above showing realtime results for Senate and House races.

Reporters at the Deseret News offices will maintain a live blog for the presidential election, as well as stories on the U.S. Senate and House. As soon as the polls close on the East Coast, you’ll be able to see breaking news updates about national elections — with a focus on swing states that very well may decide who the next president is.

The page for national election results will also be the place where you can find other articles written by Deseret News reporters as the night unfolds.

Utah election coverage

If you’re looking for the latest on Utah election results, the Deseret News will also have a page dedicated to these returns as well.

This page will show the results for the gubernatorial and Senate elections in addition to a tracker to show you state Senate and state House races, too. There will be a drop-down box where you can select your district and see what the results are.

The Deseret News will provide separate coverage on many of the races you’ll see on this dedicated page and on the homepage. Reporters Brigham Tomco, Hanna Seariac and Lisa Riley Roche will be on the ground at campaign parties for federal and statewide candidates. There will also be coverage of state school board elections as well as reaction to the presidential election results from the Utah Republican Party and Utah Democratic Party’s watch parties.

Photojournalists will be capturing key moments throughout Utah’s Election Day.

What does it mean to call elections?

The Associated Press has a whole team of people who analyze election results to determine which candidate will win an election. That’s what meant by the phrase “calling an election.”

If the trailing candidate has no path to victory, that’s when The Associated Press calls a race.

This means readers will likely know the results of several races on election night. But other races, including potentially the presidential election, may take some more time to be called.

Political coverage from the Deseret News can be found here.