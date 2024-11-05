A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore.

As Election Day is coming to an end Tuesday, here is a look at some of the searches having to do with the election that have been trending on Google.

There are also a large number of election-related topics that are trending on X, as well as users on X sharing search trends that they have noticed.

Top Google searches in the last 24 hours

Here are the top five search topics on Google in the last 24 hours, according to Google Trends:

2024 US election results. Robert Kennedy. How many electoral votes does California have. Pennsylvania election results. election results 2020.

There are also a few questions that have been trending.

“What is an electoral vote” started trending seven hours ago and has had more than 200,000 searches, per Google Trends.

Another trending question is “what are the swing states 2024?” which began trending 13 hours ago and also has over 200,000 searches.

According to Google Trends, the only search topic in the top 25 that does not have to do with Election Day is “Real Madrid vs. Milan.”

Users on X notice search trends on Election Day

Some people on X have also posted after noticing spikes in search numbers for certain questions and topics.

One user noticed a spike on Google Trends in searches for “who is running for president?”

According to Google Trends, this is a search topic that has been common in all 50 states in the U.S.

Another user also noticed an increase in searches for “google trends.”

@calvinthrall said “Americans are also increasing their Google searches for Google trends in order to make tweets about what other Americans are googling.”

There were also posts on X pointing out an increase in searches for the question “Did Joe Biden drop out”.

There were multiple replies and posts on X saying that these claims of “did Joe Biden drop out” trending are false, but according to Google Trends there has been an increase in searches of this questions.

It is anticipated that searches of “did Joe Biden drop out” will continue to increase.

Utah is the state with the most searches for this question.

What is trending on X today?

Here are the top 10 topics trending on X:

Florida Texas #Election2024 Georgia Ohio North Carolina Pennsylvania Melania Vermont Kornacki

Other trending topics underneath the “News” section on X are, “Watching CNN,” “Harris/Walz” and “Electoral College.”