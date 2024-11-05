Supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Jan. 6, 2021, during a riot at the Capitol in Washington.

A bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general on Monday called for peace across the country as the Nov. 5 presidential election is underway.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led the coalition, which Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined. The attorneys general said, “Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, we expect that Americans will respond peacefully and we condemn any acts of violence related to the results.”

The attorneys general said that a peaceful transfer of power is “the highest testament to the rule of law.” They said they affirm their commitment to protect their communities and to uphold democratic principles.

“We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process,” said the attorneys general in a statement. “Let us come together after this election not divided by outcomes but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and safety of all Americans.”

“Violence has no place in the democratic process; we will exercise our authority to enforce the law against any illegal acts that threaten it,” the statement continued.

The call for peace during the presidential election comes as one poll suggests U.S. registered voters fear political violence before and after Election Day.

A Deseret News/HarrisX poll conducted in August found more than three-fourths of voters were concerned about political violence before Election Day — 80% Republicans and 82% Democrats.

The same poll found 76% of Republicans were concerned about violence by Democrats if former President Donald Trump wins. And 83% of Democrats said they were concerned about violence from Republicans if Vice President Kamala Harris wins.