Tonight, the Utah House and the Utah Senate each met to elect their respective leadership teams for the next two years.

In the House, the team remains unchanged, with Speaker Mike Schulz, Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee, and Majority Assistant Whip Casey Snider at the top.

Schultz, R-Hooper, called it a “pivotal time” for Utah “as we face today’s challenges and prepare for the future.”

“I’m confident the House of Representatives will accomplish great things for Utah over the next two years, and look forward to serving with all of our representatives to keep Utah the best state in the nation,” he said.

Moss, of Saratoga Springs, praised his fellow Republicans’ “selfless dedication and subject matter expertise” and said he is excited to “solve problems and accomplish big things together.”

“I am privileged to continue serving as the majority whip,” said Lisonbee, R-Clearfield. “And I am grateful for the support of my colleagues. I look forward to serving them and representing their voices and the voices of all Utahns.”

Snider, R-Paradise, also praised the majority caucus. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside an exceptional leadership team and an extraordinary caucus,” he said. “The House is ready to make big strides as we work to better the lives of Utahns.”

In the Senate, there were some changes. Stuart Adams remains the president of the Senate. He is joined by Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper, as majority leader, who ran against Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City. The caucus also elected Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, as majority whip, who ran against Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden. She had been the only female member of the Senate leadership team. The majority assistant whip spot was open, as Cullimore ran for a different spot. Sen. Mike McKell won that position.

The Senate released a statement outlining their accomplishments over the last six years and their legislative priorities for the 2025 session. They said the Utah Senate focused on “delivering real results that empower families, strengthen communities and drive Utah forward” in the following ways:

Providing the largest direct increase to teachers’ compensation in state history

Cutting taxes by more than $1.3 billion

Doubling education funding

Enacting school choice

Implementing nearly $1 billion for water conservation and infrastructure

Keeping the American Dream of homeownership attainable by instating the First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program

Protecting children against addictive social media apps

Investing in innovative energy solutions to make Utah more energy-independent and keep electricity bills low

“With the nation’s strongest economy, the best state for the middle class, the best economic outlook and the happiest, most charitable people, Utah stands as a beacon of hope,” said Adams, R-Layton. “This doesn’t happen by chance—it’s the result of careful foresight and strategic growth. However, we have more work to do. As the Senate, we will continue crafting sound policies that ensure Utahns and our great state thrive for generations to come.”

During the 2025 General Session, the statement said, senators will “work toward becoming more energy independent, strengthening water optimization and development, supporting students and teachers, protecting children from the harms of social media, making life more affordable for Utahns and investing in infrastructure projects to manage Utah’s growth.”

The new leadership team in the Senate will take their seats when the 2025 legislative session begins on Jan. 21.