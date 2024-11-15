KEY POINTS Rep. Burgess Owens has announced he wants to be the top Republican on the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

He stated that his goal is to continue and build on the existing legacy of a 'remarkable team' built by Rep. Virginia Foxx, who has held the position since 2017.

Owens echoed President-elect Trump's proposal to close the Department of Education.

Rep. Burgess Owens’ spirits have been at an all-time high since Election Day as Republicans gained control of the White House and Congress.

He celebrated this victory by taking a trip to Disney World in Florida with his 15 grandchildren. The trip was booked a week in advance, and Owens said he had hoped things would work out. As he boarded the plane on Nov. 6, Owens said he felt “good about it.” His feet still haven’t touched the ground, the congressman added.

He compared the results of the latest election to what it feels like winning an NFL Super Bowl — working hard as a team and through the anxiety, only to “wake up one morning and find out you just won the big one.”

“Enjoy this moment,” Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th District, added, noting that such wins are fleeting in the world of football as well as politics. Still, the former New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders player said he believes Donald Trump, and his Cabinet of newly appointed allies, will be able to create “intergenerational change” for those who care to dream big.

“I am so excited that I’m part of this equation,” he said.

What’s next for Burgess Owens?

Owens hopes to leverage these Republican wins to his advantage, by vying for the position of top Republican on the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

“This has been a 40-year mission for me. When I left the NFL, I left as an All-Pro,” Owens said. At the time, he wanted to start a business that would help children. “I had no idea at the time of that decision that will lead to me being here in Congress,” he added.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has held the position since 2017, past the six-year term limit for committee chairs. Foxx, who won reelection this year, has advocated for school choice and alternative paths to traditional four-year colleges. Owens faces competition from Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg, whom he “respects a lot,” the Utah representative said.

Walberg, a former steelworker, previously campaigned for the chairmanship but lost to Foxx. In his interview with Politico earlier in February, Walberg differentiated himself from Foxx and said he would focus on boosting employment opportunities.

“I’ve always felt that education is primarily for one purpose: to get people prepared for a job,” he said. “If we don’t have a good workforce, we don’t have a strong country.”

Owens, who chairs the subcommittee on higher education, told the Deseret News his goal is to add to Foxx’s legacy, and credited her mentorship with his decision to run for this position. Not only has she put together a “remarkable team,” she has made reforming education a huge priority for the Republican Conference. “I will continue to lean back on advice and direction as we move forward,” Owens added.

At the heart of his plans for this committee is innovation. “Horace Mann passed away 20 years before Alexander Bell said, ‘Hello, Watson,’” he said. Since then, the telephone has become a mini-computer, but “our education (system) is still back in the 1800s.” That means giving parents and children more autonomy over their education and an equal shot at the American dream, he said. He also hopes to pass policies that stretch the American workforce.

“We don’t have to bring people from India or China, when we have the talent right here, potentially right here. So we have to make sure our educational system is on par to do the very best,” he said.

Owens on closing Department of Education

Over the last week, President-elect Trump, who claimed he would close the Department of Education, has announced his Cabinet appointments. Owens is awaiting the name of the secretary of education.

He admitted he didn’t know who Trump would pick, but talked highly of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. She has served under Trump from 2017 until 2021.

“I don’t know if she’s interested or if they’re communicating,” he said. Should that decision be up to him, he would appoint her because she brings the right “experience, passion, (and) commitment.”

Trump has previously claimed he would close the Department of Education, and Owens said he supports the idea, saying, “We’ll come up with something better, something more innovative, to make sure that the relationship between the federal and state is a healthy one.”