Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a Donald Trump campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Atlanta, Ga.

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer has established a subcommittee, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. The panel’s goal will be to work alongside the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to reduce waste and fraud in the federal government.

Greene told Fox News Digital Thursday that no topic is off limits, and she expects her subcommittee’s work to “expose people who need to be fired.”

“I come from a business background and have successfully run a construction company my entire adult life. In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired,” she said in a post on X Thursday afternoon.

“But for some reason, in government, bad employees — whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired to do or working in roles that are no longer needed — never get fired.”

Greene said the status quo is “unfair to the hard-working taxpayers,” adding, “It’s about to change.”

Comer, R-Ky., in an appearance on “The Benny Show” podcast, said the panel will work closely with DOGE department heads, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. “We have jurisdiction over the federal workforce,” he said while noting his committee holds departments accountable. “Everything that Musk and Ramaswamy are talking about pretty much falls under the House Oversight Committee.”

The idea is to implement the recommendations presented by the efficiency department, he said.

Ramaswamy has met with Comer. His spokesperson, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said, “A key step to driving greater efficiency in government is exposing the problem to the public — we are grateful that the House Oversight Committee has created a subcommittee to focus on this work.”

Trump announced the creation of the advisory committee days after winning the presidential election. In a press release, he said it would be the “Manhattan Project of our time,” referring to the initiative to create an atomic weapon during World War II. Its mandate is, according to Trump, to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies.” Musk reportedly will not receive a salary for this role, and neither will Ramaswamy.