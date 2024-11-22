President-elect Donald Trump, standing with defense attorney Todd Blanche, speaks at the conclusion of proceedings for the day at his trial in Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York.

The judge overseeing President-elect Donald Trump’s criminal lawsuit in Manhattan announced on Friday the case would be postponed. Sentencing in the case that found Trump guilty on all 34 criminal counts against him was originally set for next week.

Following Trump’s win against Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election earlier this month, the fate of Trump’s many legal battles was uncertain; a year prior, Trump was balancing four indictments with campaign rallies across the country.

In his pre-motion letter to request to file a motion dismiss, Trump Attorney Todd Blanche wrote, “On Nov. 5, 2024, the Nation’s People issued a mandate that supersedes the political motivations of DANY’s ‘People.’ This case must be immediately dismissed.”

He added, “Immediate dismissal of this case is mandated by the federal Constitution, the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, and the interests of justice, in order to facilitate the orderly transition of Executive power following President Trump’s overwhelming victory in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan granted Trump’s legal team the right to submit a request to dismiss the case against the former and future president by Dec. 2. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the case against Trump, will then have a week to respond.

A new sentencing date has not been set. Prosecutors agreed to delay sentencing but previously said they would not drop the case, noting that a jury had already convicted Trump.

“The People deeply respect the Office of the President, are mindful of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and acknowledge that Defendant’s inauguration will raise unprecedented legal questions,” the prosecutors said in their filing to Merchan.

“Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration must be given to various non-dismissal options that may address any concerns raised by the pendency of a posttrial criminal proceeding during the presidency, such as deferral of all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of Defendant’s upcoming presidential term,” the filing said.

Merchan could dismiss the indictment entirely or order a retrial, which would remain on pause during Trump’s four years in office. Though not likely in Trump’s situation, a person convicted of the same crimes could spend up to four years in prison.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, told Fox News the case against the president-elect was a “hoax Manhattan Case” following Merchan’s adjournment of the sentencing.

“President Trump won a landslide victory as the American people have issued a mandate to return him to office and dispose of all remnants of the witch hunt cases,” he added.