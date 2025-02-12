WASHINGTON — Work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could be reinstated for able-bodied adults under a new bill being introduced this week in the House and Senate.

The Let’s Get To Work Act would end any remaining suspensions of SNAP work requirements that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, mandating able-bodied adults without dependents must work at least 20 hours a week. The bill would also expand that requirement by increasing the age limits from 49 years old to 59 years old.

“Growing up receiving government assistance and working since I was 12, I know firsthand that the key to making government support truly effective is pairing it with hard work,” Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, said in a statement. “By expanding work requirements in programs like SNAP and HUD housing, we’re ensuring that all capable individuals contribute to their own success and to the future of this country.”

The bill comes after work requirements for SNAP were temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the nationwide suspension was lifted in 2023, some states have still issued waivers to allow exemptions.

However, if passed, Kennedy’s bill would block those waivers and mandate requirements be applied across the board.

The bill would also expand those work requirements to able-bodied adults with dependents 6 years old or older. Those with children younger than that and those who care for incapacitated individuals would be exempt from the requirements.

Additionally, the bill would extend work requirements to married households with dependents 6 years old or older, although only one spouse would be required to meet the 20-hour threshold. For married couples without dependents, both must meet the 20-hour requirement.

“These reforms will help Americans get back to work, reduce dependency on welfare, and increase their income,” Kennedy said. “It’s time to reduce Washington’s interference, empower able-bodied Americans to reenter the workforce, and unlock the full potential of our great nation.”

Under current law, states are allowed to exempt up to 12% of able-bodied working adults from the SNAP work requirements even with “no good cause.” If passed, the latest bill would eliminate that loophole.

The legislation would also seek to add work requirements for public housing and tenant-based rental assistance programs. Under current law, able-bodied adults are required to complete eight hours of volunteer or community engagement per month. Under the latest update, it would require recipients to adhere to the 20-hour work week requirements laid out under SNAP.

That requirement would apply to adults without dependents as well as those with dependents 6 years old or older.

The same bill is being introduced in the Senate by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who has pushed for similar legislation in previous years.

“Right now, Washington’s dysfunction is at an all-time high after four years of the Biden-Harris administration, and it’s time to make a change,” Scott said in a statement. “These proposals are common sense: if Congress doesn’t do its job, it shouldn’t get paid and those who receive welfare and are able to work should do so and contribute to our nation’s economy.”

“With President Trump back in the White House, we have a real opportunity to bring much-needed change to the federal government by getting these bills across the finish line and Making Washington Work for the American people,” he added.