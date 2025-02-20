U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk prior to a NATO round table meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dec. 4, 2019.

Thursday’s high-profile hockey game between the United States and Canada will involve bashing, crashing and boos, but no appearance from President Donald Trump.

Trump announced Thursday morning on Truth Social that a prior commitment will keep him from attending the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden in Boston.

“I will be speaking before the Governors tonight in D.C., and will sadly, therefore, be unable to attend. But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome,” he wrote.

Trump was referring to Justin Trudeau, who is the prime minister of Canada, not the governor.

The incorrect title, as well as a reference to Canada becoming the 51st state, likely stemmed from the growing tension between Trump and Canadians.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly insulted his country’s northern neighbors by threatening tariffs and even an invasion, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In response, Canadians aggressively booed the U.S. national anthem before a 4 Nations Face-Off game on Saturday.

Trump doesn’t seem too worried about frustrating them further.

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” Trump wrote Thursday morning.

How to watch the hockey game

Trump’s comments will likely further amp up the excitement for an already highly anticipated game.

When the U.S. and Canada met on Saturday, there were three fights in the first nine seconds. Many people who don’t normally watch hockey will tune in Thursday to watch for additional aggression.

The U.S. won 3-1 on Saturday. But Thursday’s contest will likely be a nail-biter, in part because Team USA is dealing with injury woes, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The 4 Nations Face-Off Final is set to start at 6 p.m. MST on Thursday.

The game will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+ and Disney+.

“Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.