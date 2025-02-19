Canada's Mitch Marner (16) and Mark Stone (61) move in on United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as United States' Noah Hanifin (15) defends during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. The two teams play Thursday night in the championship game.

The NHL has discovered the perfect recipe for a high-intensity midseason tournament.

Step 1: Don’t play any international hockey for nearly a decade.

Step 2: Divide players into national teams.

Step 3: Have unprecedented political tension between the tournament’s two biggest powerhouses strike just before it starts.

Step 4: Have those two teams make the final.

The sports world — those who follow hockey and those who don’t — await Step 4: Canada and the United States in a winner-takes-all game.

It’s on Thursday at 6 p.m. MST and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

What to expect from the 4 Nations Face-Off final

The first Canada/USA game of the tournament saw three fights in the first nine seconds — possibly the most exciting start to any hockey game, ever. It’s probably not fair to assume Thursday’s game will be the same, but just to be sure, don’t be late turning on the TV.

Team USA pulled off a narrow victory in the round robin game. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period, after which the American defensemen put on a clinic in blocking traffic in the slot. An empty-net goal sealed the deal for the stars and stripes with a 3-1 final score.

In Canada’s next game, a do-or-die match with Finland, it showed major changes to the game plan. Rather than waiting for perfect opportunities to shoot, they let it fly as soon as they were within striking distance. That gave it a 3-0 lead in the first period and the Canadian team survived a late push to punch its ticket to the final.

If Canada keeps that same mentality, it likely will have the upper hand. If it forgets that, it will be another nail-biter decided by bounces.

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who plays for Team Canada, told reporters on Wednesday that this American team is “the best team (he’s) ever played against.”

Injuries could play a factor

All four teams in the tournament have struggled with injuries and/or illness, but Team USA might presently be the most banged up.

Charlie McAvoy, one of their top defensemen, will miss both the final and some NHL games with a shoulder injury.

Brady Tkachuk missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness — likely the same one that has sidelined a number of players during the tournament. He played against Sweden on Monday, but he left the game and did not return. His brother, Matthew Tkachuk, skipped Monday’s game altogether.

USA head coach Mike Sullivan said on Wednesday that the only player definitively out is McAvoy, though they’re bringing Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce in on a standby basis in case they need extra players.

Canadian star defenseman Cale Makar missed last week’s game against the USA, but he played against Finland on Monday and is expected to be in the lineup again on Thursday.

Shea Theodore is still out for Team Canada.