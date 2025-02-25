David Litvack, deputy director for the Utah Department of Human Services, speaks as he sits beside the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Doug Fiefia, R-Herriman, during a Senate Health and Human Services Committee meeting concerning HB302, which addresses federal benefits for minors who are in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, held in the East Senate Building of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

KEY POINTS Sponsors of a new bill say Utah foster children face extra financial and educational struggles.

State Rep. Doug Fiefia, R-Herriman, introduced a bill that would help Utah foster children.

HB302 would reapply to Medicaid for eligible foster children and teach them financial literacy, among other things.

Utah Foster Care reports that there are around 2,700 children in the state’s foster care system at any given time — and only about 1,300 families licensed to foster them. This means a dearth of advocates for a critically vulnerable population.

A new bill advanced byRep. Doug Fiefia, R-Herriman, would allow the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to intervene on behalf of foster children. The Senate floor sponsor is Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross.

Fiefia called HB302, or “Minors in State Custody Amendments,” a “feel-good” bill. It would keep foster children from losing out on Medicaid and federal payouts by giving administrative authority over to the state government to help them stay up to date with those programs.

What would the new foster care bill do?

If enacted, HB302 would require Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services to do the following:

Apply for Medicaid benefits on behalf minors in the custody of the HHS.

Apply for federal benefits on behalf of minors in custody, as appropriate.

Offer financial literacy training to a minor who received a federal benefit while in the custody of the department

If passed, HB302 would go into effect on May 7. The fiscal note on the bill says it would cost the state $1.4 million.

“I think the policy stands on its own. It’s a strong policy that needs to happen,” said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City. “It’s a budget-difficult year, but I think it’s something we need to take care of.”

What do Utah foster children need?

Thousands of children age out of foster care every year across the country. House of Providence, a Michigan organization that helps foster children, reports that as many as 20% of former foster children become instantly homeless when they leave foster care; only about 50% of fostered children enter gainful employment by age 24; and less than 3% end up earning a college degree before age 26.

Federal benefits for foster care children frequently include essentials like housing and health care, as well as programs that increase quality of life, like employment assistance, per the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

In January 2025, the GAO reported that states do not always spend all the federal funding made available to foster care children. Millions are returned every year from states to the national Department of Health and Human Services, despite, as GAO says, “young people still needing these services.”

As the Deseret News previously reported, Utah is in the middle of a historic shortage of foster families. Media reports indicated last year that Utah foster families receive $21 a day, but this doesn’t cover the costs of food and child care, in addition to other essentials for young families.

“We are incredibly supportive of this policy,” testified David Litvack, a deputy director at Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services, who spoke at the Senate committee hearing and worked with Fiefia on the bill.