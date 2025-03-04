President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 3, 2025. Associated Press
Suzanne Bates
By Suzanne Bates
Suzanne is the assistant managing editor over politics and the West. She covers state and national politics.

President Donald Trump is addressing a Joint Session of Congress starting at 7 p.m. MST.

This is Trump’s first time addressing Congress since his reelection last year. His speech comes at a tumultuous time in his presidency, as new tariffs take effect in China, Canada and Mexico, roiling financial markets, and as Trump tries to negotiate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia following a contentious meeting late last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump is also remaking the federal government, cutting departments like USAID, and laying off thousands of federal workers. The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has been at the forefront of many of these changes.

Although similar in almost all but name, tonight’s remarks are not an official State of the Union address — which is meant to feature the president who presided over the country for the previous year.

Democrats' response to Trump

After the address Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will give the official Democratic response to Trump’s address.

Slotkin was elected to the Senate in 2024 to fill the seat formerly held by Debbie Stabenow. Prior to her election to the Senate, Slotkin was a U.S. representative for Michigan’s 8th then 7th districts from 2019-2025.

