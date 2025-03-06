KEY POINTS The EPA allocated $27 billion to eight nonprofits through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, with several recipient groups formed shortly after grants were announced.

The Trump administration has frozen these funds, characterizing them as a 'slush fund' with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin attempting to 'claw back' approximately $17 billion currently sitting in Citibank accounts.

Critics like Judge Glock argue the program lacks accountability measures, claiming the funds are directed toward 'small and low-return projects' unlikely to make significant environmental impacts while requiring 'an obscene amount of overhead.'

As part of former President Joe Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, the Environmental Protection Agency was allocated $27 billion to implement the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund .

Now this initiative is facing criticism by the Trump administration. EPA Director Lee Zeldin said in a letter to the inspector general that he’s launched an investigation into potential fraud related to the grants and he is working with the Department of Justice and FBI on their investigations.

The original intent for the fund was to “ combat the climate crisis by mobilizing financing for greenhouse gas- and air pollution-reducing projects in communities across the country.” A recent investigation by the Free Press followed the money to eight nonprofits, many of them connected to former Biden and Obama administration staffers.

Between Nov. 5 and Jan. 20, all but $7 billion of the greenhouse gas reduction fund was awarded to the eight nonprofit groups.

In his letter to the inspector general, Zeldin said the groups were meant to act as pass-through entities for the funds, which would then be given out to smaller groups.

Some of these groups were formed in the months following the announcement of the high-value grants by the Biden administration, and several are headed by individuals closely connected to the Obama and Biden administrations, according to a New York Post report.

“The Biden administration used so-called ‘climate equity’ to justify handouts of billions of dollars to their far-left friends,” Zeldin told The Free Press. “It is my utmost priority to get a handle on every dollar that went out the door in this scheme and once again restore oversight and accountability over these funds. This rush job operation is riddled with conflicts of interest and corruption.”

In this Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting from the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington to discuss the importance of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. | Susan Walsh

Trump administration freezes funds

The Trump administration put a freeze on funds authorized by Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act on President Donald Trump’s first day in office, and while many funds are again accessible, money allocated to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund are not.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities added that the freeze was accompanied by EPA employee David Widawsky being put on leave.

On Feb. 18, Climate United said it was shut out of its account with the reduction fund money, per Politico .

Judge Glock, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, believes the goal of the fund was to give recipients money “with minimal strings and allow them to lend it to people they favored.”

“It is an absolutely wild program,” Glock told The Free Press. “I haven’t seen the likes of in previous government-lending history.”

Glock continued, “There’s not really a lot of requirements within the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to show that this lending is actually working. And these groups can pretty much do what they will with it, and that’s very dangerous.”

Zeldin is trying to “claw back” the money that hasn’t been spent, but Glock said he is skeptical this is possible.

The 8 nonprofits receiving $20 billion

The following are the eight nonprofits receiving funding from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund , according to The Hill.