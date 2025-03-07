Residents of Newfane, Vt., talk about Article 38 in regards to confirming the commitment of freedom for the Palestinian people and opposing bigotry, racism and declaring an apartheid-free community during a town meeting vote at the Williamsville Hall on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

GOP goes virtual to avoid protesters

House Republican leaders are encouraging members to conduct events with their constituents through virtual calls due to an increase of protests at in-person meetings. The protesters are frustrated with DOGE cuts and other Trump administration policies.

Rep. Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Campaign Committee, advised GOP lawmakers in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to steer clear of in-person events and opt for tele-town halls instead, members inside the room told the Deseret News. The advice comes after several GOP-led events have been bombarded by those with concerns about government layoffs and spending cuts — with some Republicans saying those protests have extended beyond official events.

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, has seen his fair share of DOGE-related concerns at his in-person and tele-town halls, which he says have been both “widely attended and productive.”

“I think every member should do what’s best for their district and constituents, and if the tele-town hall option allows members to reach more people while facilitating a discussion, then that’s helpful,” Moore told the Deseret News. “I look forward to hosting more in-person and tele-town halls in the coming months.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told reporters she has witnessed protesters coming to her personal home and “verbally attacking and insulting my children and family.”

“For me personally, it’s just not safe to do an in-person town hall because I don’t know what to expect,” Boebert said.

Democrats were quick to target GOP leadership over their advice, accusing Republicans of hiding from their constituents amid an ever-changing political atmosphere.

“So House Republicans’ political strategy is ‘see no families nor workers,’ ‘hear no protesters’, ‘speak to no one’ and hope everyone gets less angry at them when they rip away Americans’ health care? Got it,” said Viet Shelton, communications director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ chief fundraising arm.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., defended leadership’s advice by claiming many of the protesters seen at Republican events are paid by “George Soros-funded groups” and other Democrats to make a scene “for the cameras.”

“Democratic activists who don’t live in the district very often will show up for these town hall events and they’ll go in an hour early and they’ll fill all the seats so the constituents and the people from the community that are actually represented don’t even get a seat,” Johnson said. “I’m not saying all the Democrats in these town halls that you’ve seen on television were not from the local area, but there are people who do this as a profession. … So why would we give them a forum to do that right now?”

Meanwhile, Democrats are leaning into Republicans’ attempts to get a handle on the backlash — but being sure not to leave any fingerprints.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has denied any Democratic involvement in recent protests, arguing “we don’t need paid protesters. The American people are with us.”

3+ things to know

Trump gives longest speech to Congress in history: Here are the highlights

Trump gave his first joint address on Tuesday night in what ended up being the longest presidential speech to Congress in U.S. history. Here’s my live coverage from that speech as I sat in the front row of the press balcony.

Here are some of the highlights from that speech that didn’t make it in my first pass:

Trump designates 13-year-old cancer survivor D.J. Daniel as an honorary member of the Secret Service.

of the Secret Service. Trump announces the capture of a top Islamic State leader who was behind the 2021 attack on the Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members, including a Utahn, during the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

of a top Islamic State leader who was behind the 2021 attack on the Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members, including a Utahn, during the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump renames a wildlife sanctuary after 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed last year by two migrants in the country illegally. The refuge is in Houston, Texas, where Nungaray lived.

And in case you missed it, here’s a recap of the Democratic response by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, written by our very own Gitanjali Poonia.

What’s next

