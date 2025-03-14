Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., arrives for votes as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. A vote to keep the government operating is expected later Friday.

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted to move forward late Friday on the Republican-led government funding bill after a handful of Democrats crossed party lines to skirt a filibuster and avoid a government shutdown just hours before the deadline.

Ten Democrats joined nearly all Republicans in voting to invoke cloture on the six-month continuing resolution (CR), pushing it past the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome the procedural hurdle. The hesitant support from those Senate Democrats opens the door for a final vote on the measure Friday evening just hours before federal funding is scheduled to lapse at midnight.

Only one Republican voted against the measure: Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. But that was offset by the Senate Democrats who voted in favor, including: Chuck Schumer, John Fetterman, Catherine Masto Cortez, Angus King, Dick Durbin, Brian Schatz, Gary Peters, Kristen Gillibrand, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan.

In an agreement made on Friday afternoon, Senate leaders will allow votes on four amendments — which are unlikely to pass — before teeing up for a final vote immediately after.

House Republicans unveiled the continuing resolution last weekend that would extend current government funding levels through the end of September, relieving lawmakers from finalizing the 2025 fiscal year budget nearly halfway into the fiscal calendar.

The 99-page legislation includes a moderate increase in defense spending while decreasing nondefense spending measures by roughly $13 billion. Included in that spending is roughly a $6 billion increase in veteran’s health care spending.

The funding resolution also included a number of Trump-requested anomalies, which are exceptions to current funding levels to address specific needs. Among the anomalies included is a provision for increased ICE funding to help the Trump administration fast-track deportations at the southern border as well as a $20 billion cut to IRS enforcement.

Democrats have staunchly opposed the proposed CR, with House Democratic leaders decrying the legislation as a “power grab” for the White House.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., center, is joined by House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., left, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., right, during a news conference at the Capitol, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Washington. | Rod Lamkey, Jr., Associated Press

Instead, Democrats made an 11th-hour proposal to vote on a 30-day CR to buy appropriators some time to finish the budget through regular order. However, that idea did not hold much weight as the House adjourned for recess on Tuesday evening, effectively jamming the Senate to either pass the CR or force a shutdown.

That dilemma forced Schumer, the highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate, to fold to his GOP colleagues as he announced on Wednesday that he would vote to end the filibuster. That announcement came as a shock to other Democratic lawmakers, especially those in the House who banded together earlier in the week to vote against the bill.

“While the CR bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse,” Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday. “A shutdown would give Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE … the keys to the city, the state and the country.”

That reasoning has not been met with open arms by all Democrats, and House party leaders even gathered on Capitol Hill on Friday to urge their Senate counterparts to hold the line.

“We do not support a bill that is designed to hurt the American people that Donald Trump and far-right extremist Republicans are trying to jam down the throats of everyday Americans,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on Friday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., departs a news conference at the Capitol, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Washington. | Rod Lamkey, Jr, Associated Press

Jeffries then engaged in a number of tense exchanges with reporters, particularly after the House Democratic leader declined to say if he still supported Schumer or whether he thought it was time for new leadership in the Senate.

“Next question,” Jeffries said a number of times when pressed on the matter.