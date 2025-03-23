Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.

Sen. John Curtis pushed back on the suggestion that the clash between President Donald Trump and federal judges who are blocking his reforms of the federal government is a “crisis,” in an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“I hope every high school civics teacher and every high school student is paying attention, because we’re having a lesson in civics,” he said. “It’s not crisis, it’s civics. And our founders created a system where there are these tugs and pulls between the three branches.”

On Trump’s suggestion that some of the judges should be impeached, Curtis pointed out it takes two-thirds support in the Senate to impeach a judge. “We know that’s not going to happen,” he said.

Host Kristen Welker pressed Curtis, pointing out that earlier in the program Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had called the conflict between Trump and the judges a “constitutional crisis.”

“It sounds like you wouldn’t go that far,” Welker said.

“Well, listen, it’s easy to throw out,” he said. “And by the way, when everything is a crisis, nothing is a crisis. President Trump has been very clear multiple times he will obey court orders. So I don’t see the crisis.”

Congress also has to do its job, he said. “I think a lot of this opens up for the president when we don’t do our job.”

Curtis: Elon Musk only ‘suggesting cuts’

Welker asked Curtis if he thought voters were angry because of cuts made to the federal government by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Curtis responded, “I think it’s this false narrative that somehow somebody can’t get involved that’s not an elected official or just because they’re a billionaire, they’re a bad person, right? President Trump can consult anybody he wants to. Elon Musk is not making any cuts. He’s only suggesting the cuts, and then President Trump is making the cuts.”

Curtis also addressed the raucous town halls that Republicans and Democrats have experienced in recent days.

Instead of holding a traditional town hall during his stay in Utah this past week, Curtis said he drove 1,000 miles across the state speaking with constituents and protesters. “It basically was a week-long town hall meeting,” he said, adding that he doesn’t think a “stereotypical town hall” is the best way to communicate with constituents.

On the unruly town hall held by his congressional colleagues, Curtis gave a “shout-out” to Utah Reps. Celeste Maloy and Mike Kennedy for holding the town hall. “I think one of our fundamental responsibilities as elected officials is accessibility.”

Curtis: ‘We’re not being honest’ on need for Social Security reform

Welker also asked Curtis about Musk calling Social Security a “Ponzi scheme.”

“I wouldn’t use those words, but we’re not being honest either with people, and that’s why you’ll actually see me in a couple of months introduce a change to Social Security,” he said.

He continued, “We’re not being honest when we look people in the eye and say we’re not going to touch it. If we don’t touch it, it touches itself. You know that, right? That’s not being honest with the American people, and I think that’s one of the things that makes them not trust us when we say something that they just know is not true.”

Curtis said that those currently on Social Security or close to retirement won’t face cuts, but that changes need to be made for his children’s generation, who are afraid Social Security won’t be available to them because it is facing insolvency.

“The sooner we do it, the less dramatic it has to be. If we don’t do it, we have worse decisions thrust upon us,” he said.

The full interview can be viewed here.