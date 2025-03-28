Vice President JD Vance speaks at the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025, as Utah Sen. Mike Lee, left, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and White House national security adviser Mark Waltz, right, listen.

KEY POINTS Vice President JD Vance delivered a sharp critique of Denmark during his visit to Greenland, claiming it has "underinvested" in Greenland's people and security infrastructure.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee thanked U.S. military personnel at Pituffik Space Base for their yearlong deployments away from families.

Greenlandic officials expressed mixed reactions to the visit, with some expressing nervousness and others seeing potential opportunities for U.S.-Greenland relations.

At the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on Friday, Vice President JD Vance met with American soldiers on yearlong deployments, thanking them for their service while also delivering a sharp message to Denmark.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple. You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvesedt in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people,” he said.

Vance was joined by second lady Usha Vance, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and national security adviser Michael Waltz.

Lee also shared a brief message to those stationed at the base.

“I really enjoyed talking to a number of you a little while ago, as you were telling me that when you’re deployed here, you’re deployed for a year. A year without your family, a year without your spouse, without your children,” Lee said.

He continued, “That is emblematic of so many of the sacrifices that so many of our armed services personnel make, and my conversations with our airmen and our guardians this afternoon reminded me of the fact that the American people are in good hands. They’re in your hands. What you do here makes us safer.”

“When we’re going about our day-to-day lives at home, we don’t have to worry about the things that you worry about, because you’re doing it for us. Thank you so much for that,” Lee added.

Vance focused his remarks more on international relations, criticizing Denmark for its alleged failure to give the country enough time and financial support.

“Denmark has not kept pace in devoting the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, China and other nations,” Vance said.

Vance continued, “That has to change. And because it hasn’t changed, this is why President Trump’s policy in Greenland is what it is.”

Greenlandic officials speak on the visit

The trip itinerary changed significantly since Usha Vance initially announced a good-will building mission on X Sunday.

She reposted a White House press release which stated she would travel to Greenland with her son to learn about the country’s historical sites and history, and attend the national dogsled race.

The commissioner of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, Tom Dans, wrote in an X post, “American Daybreak is delighted that Second Lady Usha Vance, her son and a United States delegation will visit Greenland later this week! This is a wonderful gesture of friendship, goodwill and understanding between the great peoples of the United States and Greenland. And it’s going to be an awesome race!!”

Vice President JD Vance tours the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. | Jim Watson, Associated Press

However, after hearing that Waltz and Wright were set to join Usha on the trip, Greenland’s outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede told the Greenlandic newspaper the Sermitsiaq, “I think it’s a sign that it’s no longer a pleasant visit just to see dog sledding.”

The article explained how many government officials felt nervous about the visit, but the chairman of Siumut and the former minister of foreign affairs Vivian Motzfeldt “believes that instead of worrying, we should explore options with the United States.”