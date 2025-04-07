WASHINGTON — The White House issued an early veto threat on a proposal that would give Congress more authority over tariffs, claiming such a move would eliminate the country’s leverage over international trading partners and damage national security.

In a letter sent to a handful of Senate Republicans on Monday, the White House threatened to reject any proposal to limit the president’s authority to issue tariffs, specifically a bipartisan resolution circulating this week to reassert Congress’ constitutional authority over trade policy. That resolution was introduced last week by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who argued it was Congress’ duty to regulate interstate and foreign commerce.

The White House argued its tariff powers are a crucial component of its strategy to increase market access and boost economic growth. To diminish that, White House officials say, would be detrimental to those efforts.

“Tariffs are a critical component of that policy and this legislation runs contrary to those aims,” the letter states, according to Axios. The resolution “eliminates leverage over foreign trading partners, inhibits reshoring and supply chain resilience, fosters market uncertainty, and introduces procedural micromanagement that reduces the energy and dispatch required by the President to effectively guarantee the nation’s security. If passed, this bill would dangerously hamper the President’s authority and duty to determine our foreign policy and protect our national security.”

Under the resolution, the president would be required to notify Congress within 48 hours of enacting new tariffs which must include an explanation and justification of the charges. The president must also provide an analysis of any potential impacts the tariffs would have on U.S. businesses and consumers.

Congress would then need to pass a resolution of approval within 60 days, otherwise the tariffs would expire. Lawmakers would also have the authority to end tariffs at any time by passing a resolution of disapproval, even after initially approving them.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has said he is working on similar legislation in the House.

However, it’s not clear if those proposals would make it to the floor. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was noncommittal on the issue.

“Congress will weigh in on it, but with the president and the administration in tandem,” Johnson said on Monday. “You gotta give the president the runway to do what it was he was elected to do, and that is get this economy going again and get our trade properly balanced with other countries.”

The efforts come after Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports last week, with higher tariffs on many countries and the potential for additional tariffs on the horizon. That move prompted concerns for some Republican lawmakers, particularly those in agriculture-heavy states whose local economies rely on trade with other countries. Others have raised concerns about setting off trade wars with U.S. allies.

The tariffs have sent the global stock markets into turmoil since Trump’s initial announcement, although the president has shown no signs he intends to withdraw them. In fact, Trump announced on Monday he would hit China with new 50% tariffs after the country threatened retaliatory tariffs over the weekend.

Trump has also said he would cease all negotiations with China until the tariffs are withdrawn. Meanwhile, other countries have said they are ready to negotiate.

While some Republicans are seeking to rein in Trump’s ability to impose tariffs, others are pressing the president to use the tariffs for negotiation purposes rather than as a long-term strategy.

“If President Trump uses this moment as leverage, that would be a massive victory for the American people,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a post on X. “But there are voices in the White House that want high tariffs forever. There are angels and demons sitting on President Trump’s shoulders. Who does he listen to? I hope he listens to the angels.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting Trump’s legacy would be strengthened if he kept his tariff threats brief.

“Trump could go down as the most pro-trade, pro-growth president in modern U.S. history if he uses this moment as an opportunity to reduce trade barriers,” he said in a post on X. “It would help ease inflation while promoting demand for U.S. products abroad. That would be good for Americans.”

However, projections from JP Morgan warn Trump’s tariffs could boost inflation and drive up costs for domestic and imported goods.

“The recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a letter to shareholders on Monday. “Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow down growth.”