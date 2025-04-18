Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, poses with members of the U.S. military during a visit to Denmark, Estonia and Finland this week.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mike Lee traveled with a congressional delegation this week to visit top government officials in Denmark, Estonia and Finland to discuss military priorities with European allies.

Lee, R-Utah, traveled with Florida Sen. Rick Scott as the two Republican senators discussed national security concerns and military strategy, particularly regarding efforts to combat Russian aggression. While there, Lee also met with U.S. service members, including Utahns stationed at Tapa Army Base in Estonia.

“The nations I visited are United States allies who have made good on their commitments and have a shared focus on enhancing regional partnerships for shipbuilding and national security,” Lee said in a statement. “It was an honor to represent Utah overseas, and upon returning home, it is clear to me that the United States is once again respected on the world stage.”

The pair also discussed shipbuilding with the nations, including the “regulatory burdens” they must face, according to a press release by Lee’s office.

Both senators expressed support to continue working with the countries on security in Europe as well as national security interests in the United States.

A press release from Scott’s office also emphasized the need to ensure NATO allies “continue to show up” in support for European allies.

“These nations are strong allies of the United States, and we have a mutual focus on strengthening relations as partners in the region for shipbuilding and national security, including combating Russian aggression with European nations on the frontlines,” Scott said in a statement. “They are leaders in Europe when it comes to surpassing the NATO minimum defense spending standards.”

Lee did not make any mention to the transnational military alliance in his press materials. In fact, just days after his return, Lee reiterated his calls for the U.S. to leave NATO altogether.

“Italy, you leave the EU. And then we’ll leave NATO together,” he said in a post on X. “Deal?”

Lee’s trip to the three countries comes after he traveled to Greenland with Vice President JD Vance last month. That trip raised some eyebrows as President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested annexing Greenland, which has been controlled by Denmark since 1721.

It’s not clear whether Greenland was discussed at any point of Lee’s latest trip.