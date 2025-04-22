Paramedics carry a wounded tourist on a stretcher at a hospital in Anantnag after assailants indiscriminately fired at tourists visiting Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

KEY POINTS 24 domestic tourists are dead after gunmen opened fire in Kashmir, India.

A militant group called "Kashmir Resistance" claimed responsibility for the attack, expressing its disgust with the settlement of "outsiders" in the region.

The attack comes at the same time that U.S. Vice President JD Vance meets with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi to talk trade.

At least two dozen are dead after gunmen opened fire on a group of domestic tourists in Kashmir, India, on Tuesday. Reports indicate that more are wounded.

Army and police officials were promptly deployed to the scene. No single group has been identified as responsible for the shooting yet, though Reuters reported that a low-profile militant group called “Kashmir Resistance” claimed responsibility in a social media post. The group said in the post that “violence will be directed” toward “outsiders” who are settling in Kashmir.

Kashmir has long been the scene of frequent unrest between India and Pakistan, which both control portions of the land there.

Indian police officers stand guard near Pahalgam in south Kashmir after assailants indiscriminately opened fired at tourists visiting Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Dar Yasin, Associated Press

Last year, militants killed nine and injured 33 in an attack on Hindu pilgrims; in 2019, a suicide bombing in the Indian half of Kashmir killed 46 soldiers and led to Indian military retaliation on Pakistan, according to the BBC.

Tuesday’s attack took place in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir. Kashmir sees over 3 million tourists a year, both from within and without India.

Background on the attack

The attack has not yet been attributed officially to any group, but BBC reports that some witnesses have accused the gunmen of targeting non-Muslims.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the attack on Tuesday, saying, “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

An Indian tourist woman talk to her cell phone as Jammu and Kashmir Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel patrol at a Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir,Tuesday, April. 22, 2025. | Mukhtar Khan, Associated Press

He continued, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice ... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday shortly after the killing, declaring his support for the Indian government.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

JD Vance visits India

The attack came just as Vice President JD Vance is in India with his wife, Usha Vance, and their children.

The Vance itinerary includes visiting ancient tourist sites in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and touring the Taj Mahal, as well as diplomatic talks with Modi about the economic future of the two countries.

Vance has recently called on India to buy more American energy and equipment as well as to give Americans greater access to its markets, per Fox.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration declared a 26% levy on Indian imports before quickly stalling the tariff implementation in order to allow for negotiations between the two nations.

On Monday, Modi hosted Vance and his family in his residence in New Delhi, incurring praise from Vance for a warm welcome. Talks appeared to go well.

“We are not here to preach to do things in one particular way,” Vance said in a speech from Jaipur on Tuesday. “President Trump wants America to grow. He wants India to grow, and he wants to build a future with our partners all the way.”