Migrants walk into Mexico after being deported from the U.S., at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2025.

In a press release on Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it would provide travel assistance and a stipend for any immigrant living in the country illegally who self-deported through the CBP Home App.

Once DHS could confirm that the migrant had moved back to their home country, a compensation of $1,000 would be given, emphasizing this as a much more “dignified way” to leave the United States than being forcibly removed via U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Trump administration said self-deportation would be cost-efficient, as it currently costs on average $17,121 to arrest, detain and deport a single immigrant. Utilizing the program would apparently decrease President Donald Trump’s deportation crackdown costs by 70%.

Border czar Tom Homan told reporters on the White House lawn Monday morning that he’s hopeful immigrants will take advantage of the program, knowing if they do so, they can return legally and without any “mandatory bars” if deported by ICE.

“Do things the right way,” he said. “There’s millions of people standing in line right now, doing things the right way: Taking the test, doing the background investigations, paying their fees.”

Homan added that most people who crossed the border and gained asylum under the Biden administration will likely lose their claim, and because of the “significant backlog in immigration code” that he said was purposefully done by the Biden administration, many people who are fleeing to the U.S. due to homeland persecution will have to wait because of it.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations canceled

The self-deportation program was announced on Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo, and according to Newsweek, several of the nation’s largest celebrations have been canceled due to fears of ICE arrests, including in Chicago and Philadelphia, where thousands typically attend.

Organizers of the celebration in Chicago said the cancellation was due to the Trump administration’s treatment of the Mexican community.

“Our community has faced bullying and prosecution and are not indulging in community activities, therefore we feel that there is nothing to celebrate,” Hector Escobar, president of the Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce and Casa Puebla, said, per Chicago-based WGN9.

He added that people are nervous about attending with their family members who could possibly be arrested and that any money raised is not worth the risk.