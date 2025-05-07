Volunteers carry a body after recovering it from the rubble of a mosque building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

KEY POINTS Last week, a terrorist cell killed Indian tourists in connection with an independence movement for Kashmir, to which both India and Pakistan lay claim.

India launched nine missile strikes across Pakistan early Wednesday morning.

Pakistan denounced India's actions and said they would retaliate.

India launched missile strikes on nine alleged terrorist sites in Pakistan early Wednesday morning.

The attacks follow in the wake of contentious territorial, political and religious disputes between India and Pakistan that began with the partition of India in 1947 and most recently escalated with an attack by a Kashmiri rebel cell last month that killed more than 20 Indian citizens.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told media on Wednesday morning that Indian intelligence had discerned that further Pakistani strikes were imminent and that India was only “exercis(ing) its right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter ... more cross-border attacks” in Wednesday morning’s strikes, which they have titled Operation Sindoor.

Pakistani officials condemned the airstrikes, claiming they violated international laws and norms.

“The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression,” Islamabad declared in a statement. “They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

Islamabad denied Indian assertions that only terrorist targets had been struck.

An army soldier stands guard on the rooftop of a mosque building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | M.D. Mughal, Associated Press

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since they divided in 1947. Two of those conflicts trace back to disputes over Kashmir, which is divided into Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered regions.

Civilians dead, mosques destroyed in Pakistan; Pakistan shoots down Indian aircraft in return

Indian officials bombed targets across Punjab and Kashmir, killing at least 31 and wounding 46, according to Pakistani reports.

Pakistan reported that it shot down Indian fighter jets and drones. Pakistan has not shared evidence and Indian foreign ministry officials have called such reports disinformation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to respond to the attacks.

He again claimed that Pakistan was completely unconnected to the attack on Kashmir last week.

President Donald Trump responds to India-Pakistan fighting

In the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump told reporters he hoped to tamp down fighting in the region.

“I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there,” he said.