Utah Republican State Party chair candidate Rob Axson speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah Valley University in Orem on April 22, 2023.

President Donald Trump endorsed Utah Republican Party Chairman Rob Axson in a social media post on Thursday.

Axson is facing a challenge to his chairmanship from former state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman.

In his post, Trump pointed out that Axson has received endorsements from Sen. Mike Lee and Gov. Spencer Cox.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Republicans in Utah have the opportunity to Re-Elect a FANTASTIC Chairman! Robert Axson has dedicated his life to the Republican Party, and the Great State of Utah. He is Strongly Supported by many, including Highly Respected Senator Mike Lee, and Governor Spencer Cox. Robert Axson has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as Chairman of the Utah Republican Party — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Lyman has styled his campaign for party chair around MAGA-related messaging, including his “Make Utah Great Again” slogan.

In a post on X on Friday, Lyman didn’t respond directly to Trump’s endorsement of his opponent, instead telling Republican delegates that they had a “choice to make” at the May 17 state organizing convention. “Please choose wisely. There is so much at stake and the Republican party needs to be the influence for good that it was created to be,” he said.

Several other prominent Utah Republicans celebrated Trump’s endorsement of Axson.

Congressman Burgess Owens wrote, “President @realDonaldTrump is 100% correct and @RobertAxson has my full endorsement."

Sen. Lee wrote, “I stand with President Trump: The Utah GOP needs to re-elect Robert Axson as party chairman.”

Former Senate candidate Carolyn Phippen, who supported Lyman in his race for governor last year, said she also supported Axson.

“I agree, and while I strongly and loudly supported the other candidate for governor, This is a different race with a different necessary skill set. President Trump is right - @RobertAxson for Utah GOP Chair!”