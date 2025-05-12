People gathered in Huyler Park celebrate the release of American hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Tenafly, N.J.

KEY POINTS Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage held by Hamas, was released after 583 days in captivity.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native was serving in the Israeli Defense Force when he was abducted during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

His release comes as 58 hostages remain in Gaza, including the bodies of four Americans, while negotiations continue amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

After 583 days in captivity, Hamas released its last living American hostage, Edan Alexander, on Monday.

New Jersey-native, 21-year-old Alexander enlisted in the Israeli Defense Force after graduating high school in 2022. He was stationed near the Gaza border when he was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump announced his release on Truth Social. “I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family,” he wrote.

The president thanked Qatar and Egypt for working as mediators to help release Alexander.

Hamas abducted 251 hostages on Oct. 7, 2023, and 59 still remain in Gaza. Of the 59, the Israel Defense Force believes that at least 35 are dead.

The bodies of four remaining American hostages are still being held in Gaza. They include Omer Neutra, 21; Itay Chen, 19; Gadi Haggai, 73; and Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70.

Alexander’s mother, Yael, traveled to Israel to be with her son immediately after his release, special envoy for hostages taken by Hamas, Adam Boehler, wrote on X, Sunday night.

Alexander’s parents speak about release of Edan

“Today, on Mother’s Day, we received the greatest gift imaginable — news that our beautiful son Edan is returning home after 583 days in captivity in Gaza,” the family wrote in a statement, per The Washington Post. “We express our deepest gratitude to President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the U.S. administration for their tireless work to make this happen.”

A person in Huyler Park weeps as they celebrate the release of American hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Tenafly, N.J. | Stefan Jeremiah, Associated Press

They continued, “We urge the Israeli government and the negotiating teams: please don’t stop. We hope our son’s release begins negotiations for all 58 remaining hostages, ending this nightmare for them and their families.”

“No hostage should be left behind,” they wrote.

How did the release happen?

Hamas’s lead negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, said Hamas agreed to free Alexander after talks with the U.S., but he did not say what the group expected to receive in return, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Hamas would not be receiving anything for releasing Alexander.

“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander without anything in return will be possible due to the vigorous policy that we have led with the backing of President Trump,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s office stated, per the Jerusalem Post.

President Trump is set to head to the Middle East for a four-day trip on Monday, and The New York Times reported that the timely release of the last American hostage could be “a possible effort to gain favor” with the president, in hopes that the U.S. will pressure Israel into a ceasefire.

The war started by Hamas on Oct. 7, has led to tens of thousands of deaths in Gaza, as well as the deaths of more than a thousand Israelis.

Crowds gather in New Jersey to watch his release

In Alexander’s hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey, crowds gathered in Huyler Park at 5 a.m. to celebrate the 21-year-old’s release, per the Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A message was sent out over text, email and WhatsApp on Sunday Night, encouraging people to gather. It said, “Yes, it‘s early. And yes, it might be a little cold. But we are strong, united and our love will warm us all.”

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat who has launched a campaign for governor, joined the crowds, as did a founder of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Assi Berman Dayan.