A 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft that President Donald Trump toured on Saturday to check out new hardware and technology features, and highlight the aircraft maker's delay in delivering updated versions of the Air Force One presidential aircraft, takes off from Palm Beach International Airport, Feb. 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will halt consideration of all Justice Department political appointees until the Trump administration provides information about what it plans to do with a luxury jet gifted by Qatar.

Schumer announced his intent to place holds on all nominees until further notice, marking the first time the Democratic leader has ever issued a sweeping halt on presidential appointees. The hold comes in retaliation toward the Justice Department after it approved the acceptance of the $400 million jet, which President Donald Trump says will be used to replace Air Force One.

“This is not just naked corruption,” Schumer said in his prepared remarks. “It is also a grave national security threat.”

As part of his hold, Schumer is demanding information about the plan and whether it already includes security measures or if those must be provided by the U.S.

Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi must testify on why the DOJ signed off on the gift before he lifts the hold, Schumer said, specifically on how the foreign gift does not violate the Constitution. Current law states that presidents may not receive foreign gifts unless approved by Congress.

The Deseret News contacted the DOJ for comment about possible testimony from Bondi.

Schumer also called on the DOJ Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit to disclose any activities by Qatari agents within the United States that could benefit Trump or his family’s businesses amid concerns from Democrats about foreign influence.

“Until the American people learn the truth about this deal, I will do my part to block the galling and truly breathtaking politicization at the Department of Justice,” Schumer said.

It’s not clear how much impact, if any, Schumer’s hold will have.

While his stonewalling is sure to delay nominations and drag out the process, Republicans can still move forward with confirmations as they control the floor. Democrats are already slow-walking a number of Trump nominees in other areas in protest of the administration’s policies.

Still, Schumer’s defiance highlights an uneasiness among lawmakers — even some Republicans — about Trump’s decision to accept the gift without congressional input.

GOP leaders sidestepped the situation on Monday while others expressed outright concern.

“I think there are lots of issues associated with that offer, which I think need to be further talked about,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump has defended the gift, telling reporters on Monday he would be “stupid” to turn it down.