President Donald Trump shakes hands with with Yousif Al Obaidli, director of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, during a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

President Donald Trump toured the United Arab Emirates‘ largest mosque, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi.

This religious and cultural landmark, completed in 2007, features grandiose architectural work and is one of the few mosques in the region open to non-Muslims.

“Is this beautiful? It is so beautiful. Very proud of my friends, this is an incredible culture, that I can say,” Trump said in brief remarks inside the Al Noor Foyer, which features 3D floral vines on the walls that are species found in the Middle East.

“Amazing.” That’s the word the U.S. commander-in-chief repeatedly used to describe his trip.

Trump’s journey so far

This marks the third day, and potentially the end, of Trump’s visit to the Middle East, his first tour abroad since taking office the second time. He spent it traveling and giving speeches in two countries — Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He started the week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he unveiled his bold plan for the Middle East that includes removing the sanctions on Syria, disarming Iran’s nuclear program, and pushing Saudi Arabia to the Abraham Accords.

Trump made his way to Doha, Qatar, where he secured more than $1 trillion in investments to the U.S. on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and Sheikh Khaled Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, right, tour the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Trump’s tour of the UAE’s biggest mosque

He made it to the UAE on Thursday. At the Abu Dhabi mosque, the president — wearing socks, since wearing shoes is not allowed inside — also stepped inside the main prayer room, decorated with intricate stonework, gilded columns and colorful chandeliers.

“This is the first time they’ve closed the mosque for the day,” the president said.

“It’s an honor of the United States, I think. Better than an honor that’s given to the country, but it’s a great tribute, thank you.”

Trump’s address to U.S. troops in Qatar

He spent the morning with business leaders at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Doha.

He also addressed American troops at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha around noon. This air base serves as a military hub for American operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

The president walked on stage to a roaring and applauding crowd and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” playing in the background, according to the White House pool. A banner behind him had the words “Peace through Strength”

Trump conveyed that he wants to “end conflicts, not start them,” but drew a line in the sand against adversaries like Iran. Qatar said earlier this week it wants to gift Trump a newer Boeing aircraft to replace the current 40-year-old Air Force One.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an economic deal with Qatar that will lead to over $1 trillion in investments from the Gulf state.

The deal also includes a $96 billion contract between American aerospace company Boeing and Qatar.

Trump left Doha for Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, in the afternoon.

Future of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Aboard Air Force One, Trump addressed the speculation surrounding the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, scheduled in Turkey on Friday.

All week, Trump indicated he will stop by Turkey for the negotiations. That was until Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped on the peace talks.

“Look, nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together, OK?” Trump said.

Later in the day, he said he’s “probably going back to Washington, D.C.”

UAE president and Trump

At the Abu Dhabi airport, he was greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and an arrival ceremony with drums and chanting.

The two world leaders briefly chatted and met again for a bilateral meeting after Trump’s walkthrough of Abu Dhabi’s grand mosque later Thursday.

During a press conference at the palace, Trump called the UAE leader “a great warrior” and appreciated the strong relationship the two nations have.

The American president was awarded a medal, known as the Order of Zayed, named after the country’s first president. He also signed an official guest book.