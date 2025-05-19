Utah media members take part in a tour of the stained glass dome in the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025.

KEY POINTS A colorful stained-glass dome was completed for the new Utah North Capitol Building.

The skylight contains scenes and materials from all 29 Utah counties.

The $1.6 million price tag is part of growing costs for the project since its announcement.

The crown jewel of Utah’s new North Capitol Building is a $1.6 million, one-of-a-kind stained-glass dome designed to take visitors’ breath away even as it unites them in shared appreciation for the state’s beauty.

The custom-made vaulted ceiling will flood a multistory atrium with the diverse colors of the Utah landscapes it depicts once the expanded state office building, which will also house Utah’s first state history museum, is opened to the public in 2026.

“This stained glass laylight is a powerful reminder that Utah’s strength lies in our shared roots and our commitment to building a brighter future together,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement.

Dallin Orr, lead glass artist and painting manager at Holdman Studios, points out items of interest during a media tour of the stained glass dome in the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Symbols in the details

Composed of 14,000 individual glass pieces, the 25-by-25-foot window carries the colors of Utah’s four central ecosystems, with detailed paintings of state symbols like the honeybee, sego lily and California gull against the backdrop of state and national parks like Wasatch Mountain, Goblin Valley and Bryce Canyon.

One artistic element has a special connection to Utah: a pair of bristlecone pines containing sand, rock and wood from each of Utah’s 29 counties. The Great Basin, or ancient, bristlecone pine is one of the oldest-living organisms on the planet and is found in only three states, including Utah.

Identifiable landmarks like Dead Horse Point, Rainbow Bridge arch and Mount Olympus stand below the deep blues, golden yellows and whites of a sky centered around crystals taken from decommissioned government telescopes that will scatter rainbows down to the second floor where tourists can pick out their favorite Utah destinations.

The center glass design of a stained glass dome is shown in the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“It’s about joy for the land we live in,” said Dallin Orr, the head artist behind the project.

Orr works for Holdman Studios, a Lehi-based company that has done stained-glass displays for a number of public and private facilities, including a 200-foot wall at the Utah Valley University library, and for several temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While it is not their biggest project ever, it is by far the largest skylight they have built, according to James Graham, the project manager at Holdman Studios.

Dallin Orr, lead glass artist and painting manager at Holdman Studios, talks with James Graham Holdman, the studio’s general project manager, during a media tour of the stained glass dome in the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The difficulty of applying stained glass to curved architecture meant they had to build each of the 89 glass panels on uniquely shaped forms at their workshop in Lehi before their installation at the Capitol, which was completed on May 2, Graham said.

Graham hopes the project can elevate the quality of conversations on Capitol Hill as concerned citizens and elected officials stand in awe of the same piece of art.

A stained glass dome crowns the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“It’s really an opportunity for us to come together and enjoy something on a very emotional, personal level,” Graham said.

How much did the new building cost?

The artwork was procured through the Division of Facilities and Construction Management with input from some members of the Capitol Preservation Board and the Department of Government Operations.

A jumping trout is depicted in the design of a stained glass dome in the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Coming in at $1.6 million, according to the preservation board’s executive director, Dana Jones, the stained-glass dome was not part of the original plans for the North Capitol Building.

In 2022, the state’s 60-year-old office building, used mainly for executive agency staff, was torn down to make room for a new five-story, 151,535-square-foot building that would replace the former building’s mid-20th century design with a neoclassical style matching the historic Capitol building dedicated in 1916.

Utah media members take part in a tour of the stained glass dome in the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The size and cost of the project has grown throughout the process.

At the 2022 groundbreaking ceremony, the project was expected to come in at $168 million, but is now projected to cost a total of $281 million, which includes renovations to the central plaza, and the construction of a 400-spot underground parking garage, as the Deseret News previously reported.

A stained glass dome crowns the new state office building at the Utah Capitol complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 19, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While much of this increase was reportedly caused by inflated construction costs, it was also impacted by add-ons like the stained-glass dome.

But the building‘s first-of-its-kind stained-glass double-dome marks an important investment in the future, according to Jones. It will become “part of the historic fabric” of the Capitol complex for generations into the future, she said.

“We had a vision that we wanted Utahns to connect with this building,” Jones said. “For anybody that comes into this building to have a ‘wow’ moment and to find their own way to connect with Utah.”