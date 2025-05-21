Joe Rogan stands for a benediction after President Donald Trump was sworn in during the 60th presidential inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

KEY POINTS Alternative media sources, like podcasts and social media, are growing in influence.

Who is shaping the political zeitgeist? Independent creators who like to share their opinions are changing the media landscape.

There are new media stars on the right and left who captures millions of consumers a week.

On an Netflix earnings call in April, CEO Ted Sarandos flirted with the idea of airing podcasts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He said that, to remain competitive, Netflix is “looking for the next generation of great creators, and we‘re looking everywhere. ... Creators today have tools that were unimaginable a decade ago ... to reach audiences.”

It’s true — gone are the days when Hollywood elites or legacy media shaped the flow of information. Now a rising cadre of independent creators like Instagram influencers, podcast hosts and Substack writers are churning out content at an unprecedented rate.

And their reach and influence is also unprecedented, especially in the political sphere. In 2024, over half of listeners said they regularly get news from Instagram, TikTok, X and even non-news-focused sites like Reddit and Snapchat. The 2024 presidential election saw candidates appear on major podcasts and engage in long informal interviews. The Trump White House has repudiated some traditional media outlets for biased reporting and has begun inviting “new media” personalities to its events.

More than ever, the political zeitgeist is in the hands of singular people and their microphones. Who are these people and what are they talking about?

The big names in new media

Alternative media, though it remains far more accessible than other legacy media, has already produced some big names. Head to the top of the Spotify podcast charts or browse the YouTube algorithm for a few minutes and you’ll find their shows.

Here are some of the biggest current names in the new media.

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan founded his own show in 2009. By 2015, it was capturing millions of views per episode and now it tops the Spotify chart.

His show has become a major political player in the past few years. Rogan tries to maintain ideological diversity on his show, including by hosting Democratic and Republican presidential candidates, though he endorsed President Donald Trump in 2024.

Rogan eschews political correctness and strives to reach “regular guys” on a range of topics. His hours-long episodes usually comprise marathon conversations on subjects of his choosing, from ultimate fighting, to fitness and politics.

‘Pod Save America’

Run by former Obama aides, "Pod Save America" is a progressive political show offering candid discussions on current political events, aiming to inform and engage listeners in the democratic process.

“Pod Save America” has garnered a substantial following, with episodes averaging over 1.5 million listeners.

The Daily Wire

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro helped found and is now an emeritus editor at The Daily Wire, which brands itself as a news, opinion and entertainment media company. It produces a range of popular podcasts, including “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and has ventured into film and television production.

The Daily Wire also has a large Instagram presence, where its reels capture hundreds of thousands of views.

Harry Sisson

Harry Sisson, a 22-year-old Instagram influencer, has made his page all about his support for the Democratic Party, and in turn, leading politicians like House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have granted him interviews and admission to the Capitol. He reaches half a million followers every time he posts.

In addition to these rising stars in the media landscape, dozens of other news influencers, including conservative, liberal and ostensibly nonpartisan organizations, fill up the internet, including Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk on the right, David Pakman on the left and the centrist network Straight Arrow News.