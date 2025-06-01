In a show of Republican unity, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., make statements to reporters ahead of vote in the House to pass a bill on President Donald Trump's top domestic priorities of spending reductions and tax breaks, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 10, 2025. Now that the bill has passed the House, Thune and Senate Republicans can afford to lose only three Republican senators and still pass the Trump's spending plan.

Republican leaders spent months carefully crafting the 1,038-page megabill advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda, engaging in grueling negotiations and backroom dealings to unite competing GOP factions just enough to squeeze the package through the House.

Now, several of those provisions that ensured its passage could be on the chopping block.

The Senate is set to begin consideration of Trump’s “big beautiful bill” as Republican leaders scramble to finalize the massive budget framework before the Fourth of July. But Republican senators — including Utah Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis — are unsure about some of the contents, warning some provisions go too far while others don’t go far enough to reduce the nation’s deficit.

“There are solid victories in the bill,” Lee said in a statement to the Deseret News. “But in its current form, the (Big Beautiful Bill Act) won’t pass the Senate. It simply doesn’t do enough to address the government’s spending crisis. But we can make it better.”

Clean energy tax credits

One of the most controversial provisions tucked into the budget resolution is language repealing clean energy tax credits that were passed in the Inflation Reduction Act under the Biden administration with only Democratic support.

That language was demanded by a group of fiscal conservatives in the House who threatened to vote against the full package if it was not included. However, some Republicans have been wary to fully repeal the green energy tax incentives, arguing it could raise utility costs for all Americans.

Curtis is among those pushing to preserve some of those clean energy policies, particularly those dealing with nuclear energy, net-zero emissions, battery storage and more. The first-term senator has long centered his climate policies on clean energy solutions, suggesting earlier this week he will push for those changes as the Senate considers the bill.

“My friends in the House kind of called me up to say, ‘Listen, we’re counting on you to fix it,’” Curtis said at an event in Tooele last week. “So I think even many of them knew that what they sent over did need some work, and that’s now our job in the Senate to put our stamp on that and have it speak for our will.”

“And I think if I have anything to say about it,” he added, “I’ll make sure that we’re taking into account our energy future.”

On the other hand, Lee has previously suggested he wants a comprehensive repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act, telling the Deseret News it should be overhauled “lock, stock, and barrel.”

“There are some simple ways we can improve the bill,” Lee said. One way is to “end Biden’s politically motivated subsidies under the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ and end the Green New Scam once and for all.”

Medicaid

While the two Utah senators have competing visions for the future of green energy tax credits, the pair have similar views on how to address proposals paring back government spending to reduce the deficit.

Both Curtis and Lee have pushed for deeper spending cuts and reforms to certain government programs.

While Republicans have vowed not to slash necessary benefits under Medicaid and other welfare programs, Curtis has repeatedly urged lawmakers to engage in conversations about reining in fraudulent spending. If not, the senator has warned, drastic cuts will be necessary in the future.

Lee has also been vocal about searching for deeper spending cuts in the budget framework, arguing it does not go far enough to reduce the deficit. Those calls have been echoed by some fiscal hawks in the House, who say they are counting on the Senate to implement deeper spending cuts they couldn’t secure with their slim majority.

Tax cuts

Another key deal that was made in the reconciliation package is an expansion of federal deductions for state and local taxes paid, also known as SALT. That provision was demanded by blue-state Republicans who threatened tanking the package if it wasn’t included.

Republican leaders offered to increase the current deduction cap to $40,000 — up from the current $10,000 limit — for individuals who make $500,000 or less a year. That cap would then increase by 1% every year over the next decade and remain permanent after that period.

However, that increase may not be met with open arms in the Senate — and Lee is already hinting at its removal.

“Right now, it unfortunately contains big SALT cap increases, which are basically subsidies for high-tax blue states paid for by hardworking families in Utah and the rest of the country,” Lee said.

Debt ceiling

Another provision that could find itself on the cutting room floor: a debt ceiling increase.

The debt limit is the total amount of money the federal government is authorized to borrow in order to pay off existing obligations, tax refunds, interest on the national debt and other payments, according to the Treasury Department.

House Republicans tucked a $4 trillion debt ceiling increase into the budget resolution to avoid a default later this summer, arguing that by doing so, they would strip Democrats of the chance to use the impending deadline as leverage to attach some of their own policies. However, some Republicans are staunchly opposed to a debt limit increase in any fashion.

“I think the problem for conservatives is they lose their high moral ground. These will be their deficits,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who is currently opposed to the package. “These will be GOP spending bills, GOP deficits, and there is no change in the direction of the country.”

House urges Senate not to change package

House GOP leaders are pleading with their counterparts in the Senate not to make changes to the massive reconciliation package, warning any edits could tank the megabill before it even makes it to Trump’s desk.

Meanwhile, the president is telling the Senate to “make the changes they want” — sending mixed messages as Republicans consider alterations to the budget framework advancing policies on the border, energy, national defense and tax reform.

Some of the hard-to-convince lawmakers hope their stubbornness will ward off any of their Senate colleagues from making drastic changes, noting the drawn-out process in the House should deter them from doing so.

“I think after seeing how painful of a process this is and how difficult it is to get anything through this side, I think that will send a strong message in the Senate that you can’t really change it,” Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., a member of the Freedom Caucus, told the Deseret News.