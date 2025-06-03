President Donald Trump, right, presents a key to Elon Musk during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Top Republicans are brushing off criticism by multibillionaire Elon Musk, who decried President Donald Trump’s massive tax package as “outrageous” and “pork-filled” — putting the bill’s future in peril as GOP leaders push to finalize the legislation by the end of this month.

Musk took several lawmakers by surprise when he came out against the “Big Beautiful Bill Act” on Tuesday. The legislation seeks to advance Trump’s policies on border, energy and national defense as well as extending certain tax cuts passed during his first term. But the package faces pushback from some Republican lawmakers who argue the package does not go far enough to cut government spending — a sentiment Musk appears to share.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Republican leaders were quick to tamp down Musk’s opposition, calling the Tesla CEO and close ally to Trump misinformed about the bill’s contents.

“With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the one big, beautiful bill,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have a difference of opinion,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., separately told reporters. “My hope is as he has an opportunity to further assess what the bill does, he’ll come to a different conclusion.”

Several lawmakers similarly brushed off Musk’s comments, arguing it wouldn’t do much to move the needle for those who already support the tax package.

“I think the people that are of the same view are encouraged, and I think others are sort of dismissive,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D, said on Tuesday. “I like Elon Musk, but he’s one man.”

“Donald Trump is our president, not Elon Musk,” Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., said. “I really respect Elon Musk, and I think he did a great job, and I’m very, very pleased with all the things that he uncovered. But with all that being said, I think we all should stand by our president.”

Sen. Mike Lee appears to agree with Musk

Still, for those who oppose the current package, Musk’s comments were welcomed with enthusiasm.

A handful of Senate Republicans oppose the reconciliation package as it is currently written, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who says it does not go far enough to reduce the national deficit. Lee reposted Musk’s comments on social media, urging his Senate colleagues to “make this bill better.”

“Federal spending has become excessive. The resulting inflation harms Americans and weaponizes government,” Lee wrote in a post on X. “The Senate can make this bill better. It must now do so.”

“I think the Senate should make the bill substantially better, and I hope and believe we’ll do that,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told reporters.

Meanwhile, Democrats are basking in the negative comments offered by Musk, with top party leaders amplifying the comments to attack the Republican-led package.

“I agree with Elon Musk!” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said with a smile on Tuesday.

“Breaking news: Elon Musk and I agree with each other,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said at his weekly press conference.

The Senate is set to vote on the reconciliation package in the coming weeks, with Republican leaders pushing to get the bill to Trump’s desk before the Fourth of July.