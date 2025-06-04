White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Washington.

In her second book, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre questions the American obsession with the two-party democratic system while embracing a new political affiliation.

Jean-Pierre, who was President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary from May 2022 to January 2025, is leaving the Democratic Party, which she will reportedly discuss in her upcoming book.

The book is said to detail how she navigated reporters’ growing questions about Biden’s health, including in the weeks leading to his departure from the 2024 presidential race.

At the heart of it is her rationale for becoming an independent, despite having served under two Democratic presidents, Biden and Barack Obama.

The book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” will be released this fall.

“In a hard-hitting yet hopeful critique, Jean-Pierre defines what it means to be part of the growing percentage of our fractured electorate that is Independent,” the description from Hachette Book Group, the publisher, reads.

It continues, “Why it can be worthwhile to carve a political space more loyal to personal beliefs than a party affiliation, and what questions you need to ask yourself to determine where you fit politically.”

Jean-Pierre was the first Black and openly gay woman to hold the position of press secretary at the White House, succeeding Jen Psaki in 2022, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Descriptions of her new book include suggestions the White House was in disarray, and she says she is willing to pull back the curtain on this chaos. It’s unclear exactly how Jean-Pierre will portray Biden.

But many conservatives are left to wonder why Jean-Pierre didn’t quit her job, and are asking whether she’s speaking out now out of fear she could be implicated in a cover-up.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who served under President George W. Bush, said Jean-Pierre “has no standing to call herself a nonpartisan, to come out against the people when she was the chief partisan,” on Fox News.

Fleischer also insinuated Jean-Pierre left the Democratic Party to make a profit.

Turning Point Action’s Charlie Kirk, a Trump loyalist, criticized Jean-Pierre for joining “the pile-on of tell-all books about the Biden administration.”

The other tell-all he referred to is “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

It’s written by two veteran reporters — CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson — who detail the role that Biden’s closest advisers, staffers and family members played in actively covered up his health issues during the last two years of his term.

“Her book is (subtitled) ‘A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,’ as though this will trick everybody into forgetting the central role she played in perpetuating the Biden cover-up,” said Kirk.

“Nice try, Karine!”

Democrats aren’t exactly happy about the book either.

Caitlin Legacki, a Democratic strategist who worked at the Commerce Department’s communications office, said the Biden-Harris campaign “Did hero’s work” and that Biden should have stayed on the ticket.

“It’s more productive to focus on that, and thank Biden for doing the responsible thing by stepping aside, than it is to pretend this was an unwarranted act of betrayal,” Legacki told Politico.

Jeremy Edwards, who worked under Jean-Pierre at the White House, responded to the news with an “lol,” or laugh out loud.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is investigating the alleged cover-up of Biden’s growing health concerns and the use of the autopen, announced Wednesday he has requested various Biden staffers to appear before Congress.

The list included senior advisers and counselors as well as Ronald Klain, the former chief of staff.