Elon Musk attends news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that the relationship between him and tech billionaire Elon Musk is deteriorating.

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, Trump took questions from reporters and weighed in publicly for the first time about the developing situation with Musk, who is a fierce critic of the president’s “big, beautiful bill.”

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

Musk departed the White House last week, leaving his post as a special government employee leading the Department of Government Efficiency. He and Trump shared pleasantries in the Oval Office to mark his exit from the administration and the president said Musk would “always” be helping out.

However, over the last several days, their relationship has soured.

Musk ramped up his criticism of the Trump-backed spending package that cleared the House last month and is awaiting changes in the Senate. He slammed it as a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled” bill that is a “disgusting abomination.”

Musk said the lawmakers who voted it through should know they did wrong and later called for the bill’s supporters to be “fired” come the November 2026 midterm elections.

Trump was unusually quiet online about the fallout on Wednesday, but addressed the deteriorating relationship with reporters on Thursday, saying he was “surprised” and “disappointed.”

“He knew every aspect of this bill. He knew it better than almost anybody, and he never had a problem until right after he left,” Trump said of Musk.

The president also suggested Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, took issue with the package’s cuts to electric vehicle credits.

“Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate, and you know, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles,” Trump said. “And you know, they’re having a hard time, the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy.”

Trump argued Musk knew “from the beginning” that EV credits would be cut.

Musk shot back at Trump in near real time with a post on X, the social platform he owns.

“Whatever,” Musk said. “Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.”

It’s still unknown if Musk’s criticism of the reconciliation package will sway any Republican senators, particularly after his threat to primary lawmakers.

Trump’s comments Thursday show the tech billionaire’s remarks haven’t changed the president’s support for the bill.