Washington waited on edge Tuesday as President Donald Trump flew back to the White House and met with national security advisers to discuss the developing situation between Iran and Israel.

Trump departed the G7 conference in Canada a day early as the conflict to rid Iran of its nuclear program intensified.

Trump administration officials have insisted the U.S. is merely helping from a defensive standpoint at this time — even as evidence of a larger regional war, or potential U.S. involvement, continue.

Trump and the Situation Room

The president met with several top security officials in the Situation Room on Tuesday afternoon even as he continued to comment online about the conflict. His comments seemed to be making the case for more direct American involvement.

A U.S. Marine stands outside the entrance to the West Wing of the White House as President Donald Trump meets in the Situation Room, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Washington. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

On Monday evening, he criticized Iran for not signing a nuclear power deal, saying it was a shame and a “waste of human life.” He declared Tehran should be evacuated “immediately,” sparking panic in the Iranian city as millions tried to leave overnight.

As of early Tuesday, he said he hasn’t reached out to Iran to broker any “Peace Talks,” and said that if Iran wanted to talk to him, they know how to reach him.

The president later said that “we” have “complete and total control” of the skies over Iran. He said the country had good sky trackers and defense equipment, but it doesn’t compare to American “stuff.”

He then said he knows where Iran’s “so-called ‘Supreme Leader’” is hiding, calling him an “easy target,” but said he won’t be killed yet.

“Our patience is wearing thin,” Trump said with a warning about Iran targeting American soldiers. He later called for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The series of posts come as questions grow over the U.S. getting involved in the conflict, with support for the move coming from some quarters and opposition from others.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the region, but didn’t provide specifics. The military also moved a large number of refueling aircraft to Europe and the United States’ Nimitz aircraft carrier, which can hold 5,000 people and more than 60 aircraft, Reuters reported.

Vice President JD Vance backed Trump in a lengthy post of his own online. He said the president has been consistent in his view that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and made it clear to the country that it could happen one of two ways: “the easy way or the ‘other’ way.”

He praised Trump for showing “remarkable restraint” in keeping the military’s focus on protecting U.S. troops and citizens. While Vance didn’t explicitly say Trump would be taking the U.S. in a certain direction, his message signaled that he believes the president should be trusted.

“He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy,” Vance wrote. “But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue. And having seen this up close and personal, I can assure you that he is only interested in using the American military to accomplish American people’s goals.”

“Whatever he does, that is his focus.”

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while flying aboard Air Force One en route from Calgary, Canada, to Joint Base Andrews, Md., late Monday, June 16, 2025. | Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press

Congress stands ready to act — if needed

Congress is divided over the possibility of the United States helping to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, which Israel says can only be accessed using U.S. military equipment.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., filed a War Powers Resolution on Monday that would restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to unilaterally authorize military assistance to the area without the consent of lawmakers. The resolution was filed as a privileged measure, meaning it must wait at least 10 calendar days before it can be brought to the floor.

Kaine said on Tuesday morning he has not yet announced any co-sponsors for the resolution but “I definitely have interest.”

That action has been matched by the House after Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif, filed a bipartisan resolution to block U.S. involvement unless explicitly approved by Congress.

“This is not our war,” Massie said in a post on X. “Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.”

Meanwhile, the issue has divided Congress on whether the U.S. should get involved, with some lawmakers expressing support for Israel and for dismantling Iran’s nuclear program while others are cautioning against any participation from the U.S. military.

The U.S Capitol is seen on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Washington. | Mariam Zuhaib, Associated Press

While many Democrats in the House — at least 14 have signed on to Massie and Khanna’s resolution — support restricting Trump’s war power, a handful are not so sure.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., for example, who has positioned himself as a staunch ally of Israel, said the U.S. should engage in the conflict.

“Taking out Iran at this point, that’s necessary if you ever have a chance to have any real peace in the Middle East,” he told Fox News on Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meanwhile, has maintained Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks while arguing Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. On Tuesday, Schumer told reporters that Senate Democrats “will not hesitate to exercise our authority” when it comes to approving military action if necessary.

That sentiment is shared among several Republicans, especially among those who have praised Trump’s leadership on the issue. Some lawmakers such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have rejected arguments that the president needs congressional approval to authorize U.S. military involvement.

But some aren’t supportive, no matter what Trump and Vance have said. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., normally a staunch ally of Trump’s, appeared to break with some of her Republican colleagues over the issue.

“War has bad consequences. We voted for America First,” she wrote.