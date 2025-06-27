Rain rolls off Jason E’s umbrella while he walks in the rain in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

KEY POINTS Due to escalated drought conditions, Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday declared a state Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain in Utah.

Drought conditions have increased by 82.9% across Utah since early June.

The 380 wildfires so far this year have burned over 43,000 acres, which have stressed Utah's agriculture.

As drought conditions intensify and wildfire risks escalate across Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday declared Sunday, June 29, as a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain in the state.

“Utah is facing a tough season, and we need both divine help and practical action,” Cox said according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The governor reached out to faith leaders across religious traditions statewide, encouraging them to share the invitation with their congregations.

Per the release, drought conditions have expanded by 82.9% across the state since early June.

Through six months this year, there have been 380 wildfires, which have burned over 43,000 acres statewide, putting extra stress on farms, ranches, rangelands and wildlife habitats. Per official count, 275 of the wildfires have been human-caused.

“I invite every Utahn, whatever your faith or belief system, to join me this Sunday in a unified fast and prayer for rain,” Cox said, per the release. “And while we look heavenward, let’s do our part here at home — fix leaks, water lawns less and use every drop wisely. Small actions, taken together, can make a big difference for our state.”

Monitoring Utah’s drought conditions

According to the executive order from Cox, 1.3 million Utah residents currently reside in areas of drought.

Utah’s state agencies are working with local governments, water districts and farmers to monitor drought indicators as well as provide resources.

Water-saving tips are available at drought.utah.gov.

According to the Weather Channel the next 10 days have a very low chance of rain across the state. In Salt Lake City it peaks with a 20% chance of rain on July 4. In St. George the highest chance of rain over the next 10 days is 15% on July 2.

In the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ latest state water conditions update at the end of May, it was reported that the Great Salt Lake has increased 1.5 feet since hitting a seasonal low in November 2024.

This last year Utah’s statewide snowpack was 14.3 inches, which is close to normal, but southern Utah’s levels were much lower than normal, per NRCS.

According to NCEI, Utah has received 7.19 inches of water this year. 2025 is set to be the 16th driest year since 1895.

Other times Gov. Cox has declared a state day of prayer

This is not the first time that Cox has called on the residents in the state to pray and fast.

Last year, he declared Sept. 1 as a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation for the nation as the country was “approaching a precipitous time in our democratic republic.”

Twice before Cox has called on the state to pray for water because of drought conditions. He did it in June 2021, when he asked Utahns of all religious affiliations to pray for rain.

The governor did it again in 2023, when he declared July 2 a day of prayer and thanks in gratitude for the record-breaking amount of snow received that year.