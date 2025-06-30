WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans can move forward with plans to effectively defund Planned Parenthood after a crucial ruling from the parliamentarian allowed the provision to be tucked into President Donald Trump’s massive tax package.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled on Monday evening that the GOP-led proposal to block Planned Parenthood from receiving federal Medicaid funds complies with strict reconciliation rules and can be included in the tax megabill. If passed, the provision would expire after one year.

Democrats were outraged with the measure, arguing it would put hundreds of health care centers at risk and could cost taxpayers millions of dollars over the next several years.

The decision was one of the most highly anticipated rulings lawmakers were seeking from the parliamentarian, who must review every provision to ensure it adheres to the strict rules of reconciliation and qualifies for the 50-vote threshold. Otherwise, proposals must undergo the filibuster process that requires 60 votes.

Democrats are already planning to challenge the provision on the floor. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., quickly filed an amendment to remove the measure from the full reconciliation bill, but that effort was rejected in a 51-49 vote. The amendment would have required 60 votes to pass. Only two Republicans backed the measure: Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Defunding Planned Parenthood has been a long-sought goal of Republican anti-choice extremists who want to force women to stay pregnant no matter their circumstances and rip birth control off the shelves — today, they are one step closer to this dystopian vision,” Murray said in a statement. “Everyone needs to speak up now and put the pressure on Republicans to vote NO on this fundamental attack on women’s health care.”

Republicans have pushed for years to restrict federal funding from going toward Planned Parenthood, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee. The language will now be included in the final version of the package.

The Senate will hold amendment votes throughout Monday, with a vote on the full package expected sometime Tuesday.